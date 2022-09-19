CROSS COUNTRY: Marion showcases park with Walker’s Run

John Battle’s girls raced to a first-place finish at Walker’s Run held at Hungry Mother State Park and hosted by Marion Senior High School.

The Trojans topped Tennessee High by seven points to secure the victory.

The Abingdon-based Wolf Hills Home School team scorched the course on the boys’ side, delivering a first-place finish of 39 points.

Marion’s girls finished in eighth place and the Marion boys nabbed sixth.

Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy won Walker’s Run with a blazing 19:21.7 time for the girls race, while Pulaski County freshman Cole Boone took first in the boys run, completing the course in 17:13.9.

Ruby Hoerter, a sophomore was 25th for the Canes, clocking in at 24:00.6. Emily Hash finished in 60th with a time of 29:02.2. Gracie Widener finished in 61st, stopping the clock at 29:25.7. Abigail Melvin clocked in at 30:13.4, good for 63rd. Alex Blevins finished in 30:30.7, earning 65th.

Domenic Bruzzo-Morello led the Cane boys with a seventh-place finish, clocking in at 18:03.7. Jeramy Salks finished in 10th with a time of 18:22.0. Wyatt Hall finished in 44th for the Canes, stopping the clock at 21:21.1. Will Burkett’s 20:38.8 earned him 46th, and Alex Armbrister clocked in at 22:30.6, good for 68th.

Tyler Hill, a freshman from Northwood, finished in 90th place, turning in a time of 24:22.2.