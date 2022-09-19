FOOTBALL: Gate City topples Marion

Gabe Johnson’s interception with 56 seconds remaining iced a non-district win for Gate City.

The Blue Devils claimed a 35-28 victory.

Reid Osborne’s 73-yard touchdown pass to J.B. Carroll brought Marion to a 28-28 deadlock with 7:15 remaining.

However, Gate City calmly collected itself and took the lead for good with 4:50 left as Luke Bledsoe tossed a 26-yard touchdown strike to Brendan Cassidy. It was the second straight win for the Blue Devils.

Lebanon rips off win from Chilhowie

Touchdown passes from Mike Reece to Nick Belcher bookended a 28-point second-quarter as Lebanon earned a 35-7 Hogoheegee District win over the visiting Chilhowie Warriors.

Scoreless at the half, Reece hooked up with Belcher on a five-yard touchdown pass to put the Pioneers ahead to stay. His 78-yard scoring strike later on in the period sealed the deal for Lebanon (3-1, 1-1), which has already surpassed last season’s win total.

Reece, a freshman, finished with 236 yards through the air and also rushed for a touchdown. Zach Hertig added 131 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Chilhowie (0-4, 0-1) was led by Marcos Silverio’s 82 rushing yards. Keven Crewey scored the lone touchdown for the Warriors.

Chilhowie 0 0 0 7 —7

Lebanon 0 0 28 7—35

Scoring Summary

L – Belcher 5 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L – C. Barton 17 run (Dillon kick)

L – Hertig 56 run (Dillon kick)

L — Belcher 78 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

C – Crewey 1 run (Gonzalez kick)

L – Reece 1 run (Dillon kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 15, L 19; Rushes-yards: C 38-175, L 31-201; Passing Yards: C 47, L 263; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 6-20-3, L 10-22-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-1, L 2-2; Penalties-Yards: C 7-50, L 6-45; Punts-Average: C 6-31.3, L 2-29.5.