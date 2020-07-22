ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Caleb Collins wasn’t sure how many innings he’d log on Monday.
Heck, he wasn’t quite certain how he’d perform once he stepped on the mound.
“That’s the first time I’ve pitched in like three years,” Collins said. “I just went for it.”
Turns out he did better than he could have imagined.
Collins carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a two-hit shutout as the A-Town Falcons closed out the East Tennessee High School Baseball League regular season by pounding the Patriots from Bluff City, Tennessee, 10-0, in six innings at Joe O’Brien Field.
The A-Town Falcons (11-1) earned the top seed for the ETHSBL playoffs and will play their first postseason game on Wednesday. They have won eight of their games via shutout.
“Just throw strikes and trust your defense,” Collins said. “That’s just doing your job.”
A rising senior at Abingdon High School, Collins struck out four, and the only hits the Patriots (4-6-1) managed were singles from Tyson Mitchell and Corbin Dickenson.
“Caleb did a great job of attacking the zone,” said A-Town Falcons coach Andrew Francisco. “We were hoping to get two to three innings out of him, but once he settled in, we decided to let him ride it out. Really proud of the way he competed.”
Collins got double-play groundouts to end both the fifth and sixth innings.
“My arm was about gone at the end,” Collins said.
Collins also had two hits to help his cause, while Ethan Gibson (three RBIs), Brody Dotson (two hits) and Luke Francisco (three walks) also fared well at the plate.
The Falcons will carry an 11-game winning streak into the playoffs.
“We’re excited,” Collins said.
At Cardinal Park in Johnson City, the game between the Express (Bristol, Virginia) and Volunteers (Church Hill, Tennessee) had not been completed at press time after a lightning delay halted the game for 69 minutes.
The game was tied at two runs apiece after four innings. J.A. Richardson scored on a wild pitch and Zach Smith hit an inside-the-park home run to account for the runs for the Express.
The delayed contest came after Team Whited from Kingsport, Tennessee, cruised to a 23-7 win over the Redwings from Johnson City, Tennessee.
The Vikings (Bristol, Tennessee) will compete in an ETHSBL playoff game at 5 p.m. today in Johnson City. Their opponent was still unknown as of 10 p.m. on Monday.
A-Town Falcons 220 222—10 10 3
Patriots 000 000—0 2 4
Collins and Hayton. Anderson, Eaton (3), Hawk (6) and Lunsford, Miller (6). W – Collins (1-0). L – Anderson. HR – none.
