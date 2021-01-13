Johnson wins coaching debut as Northwood rallies past Patrick Henry

“Michael’s good, man,” Selfe said. “He’s very shifty and knows how to use his body. He’s not as big as some of our kids were, but he has the heart of a lion.”

The Rebels don’t have long to dwell on the defeat as it was the third contest in a stretch of six games in eight days.

“We have an off day [Wednesday] and then three in a row the rest of the week,” Selfe said. “We just have to step up with the guys we have.”

Meanwhile, the win held some special meaning for Johnson.

He doubles as Northwood’s football boss and last coached high school hoops on the varsity level during the 2011-12 season at Thomas Walker.

Now 1-0, he hopes it isn’t nine more years until his next victory on the hardwood.

“I told our guys before the game and after the game — we’ve obviously got a ton of stuff we need to improve on, but no matter what, we’re going to be happy that we got to play a basketball game,” Johnson said. “That’s just the way it is. I am proud of the kids for fighting, and our experience came through for us. It’s a good win.”