While Tennessee schools play on, Virginia can only watch and wait

Norris said he has paid a price for success on the practice field and in the weight room.

“My senior year is here now,” Norris said. “I have to keep grinding every day, even if I don’t want to do it some days.”

As VHS students undergo a transition period to the new school year with in-school learning, Norris has devised his own path to improvement.

“I’ve got a weight bar at home that I use for lifting every morning and night, and I throw passes with my cousins and friends in the backyard and on the practice field,” Norris said.

Norris said just the prospect of a six-game regular season has provided a motivational boost.

“When we had to stop practice this summer, I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Norris said. “We couldn’t be outside and get around groups of people, so I just stayed at home and worked on my computer. Now that the season has started in Tennessee, I might check out some games over there.”

As for throwing passes and making cuts against oncoming tackers in February, March and April, Norris is cool with it.