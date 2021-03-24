Abingdon blasts Union, 41-6

On the next play from scrimmage, Bishop Cook picked up a fumble for Abingdon, and the Falcons took advantage with the third McClanahan score.

“We knew [after] they got the ball there after half that we needed to turn the football over if we could and come out strong in the second half and hopefully be able to put it out of reach,” Amburgey said.

They did, adding another third quarter score on a 24-yard strike from Lambert between defenders to Haynes Carter to extend the lead to the final margin.

“Over these past two games, we have really worked the spread, and it has just helped our confidence, and we just feel more comfortable in the spread,” said Lambert, whose Falcons host Ridgeview next week. “We have worked really hard this season, but our coaches have great schemes. We watch a lot of film over the course of the week, and I think we just prepare the right way.”

Union (3-1) managed just 137 yards on offense, with Jake Johnson and Tyler Harless among the Falcons to bottle up the Bears.