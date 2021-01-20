BMS officials provide update to creating dirt track

Baker Construction Services, based in Bluff City, Tennessee, has returned a partner.

In terms of complexity, Swift said the current dirt transformation ranks among the top five engineering feats he has faced because of the winter conditions.

Fans can monitor the progress of BMS project via a live camera link on the track’s Twitter page.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from people who have been clicking on the cam,” Caldwell said. “I’ve talked to a number of folks in the community who haven’t come to a race in a long time, but they are very interested to see how this place transforms.”

BMS has already reached a socially distanced sellout for the Food City Dirt Race. The track was allowed to host up to 30,000 fans last July for the NASCAR All-Star Race and for the Night Race in September.

Caldwell did not reveal how many fans are included in that socially distanced sellout at BMS, but a track spokesman said last week that the figure would be around the same as last year. The number could go above 30,000 depending on the size of families.