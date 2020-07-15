The National Junior College Athletic Association revealed its plan for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, shuffling its sports season.
The plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The NJCAA cross-country championships for all three divisions and half-marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall, as well as Division III women’s tennis.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.
Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field and men’s and women’s tennis.
