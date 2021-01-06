Sports Briefs: Holston opens season with sweep of Cobras

FRIDAY

BOYS

Quaheim Brooks scored 24 points and added eight rebounds to lead Holston to a season-opening 68-24 win over Council on Friday afternoon.

Nick Delatos added 15 points for the Cavaliers (0-1), while Cade Morrison connected on three of Holston’s nine 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Lane Blevins tallied 10 boards and five points.

Caleb Hess and Caleb Stocks paced the Cobras with seven points each.

GIRLS

Holston 52, Council 9

Cortlyn Keith celebrated senior night festivities in the season-opener for the Cavaliers, leading Holston with three 3-pointers and 11 points in a rout of Council.

Holston (1-0) also received nine points from Emma Bishop and Molly Turner, along with seven for Ashton Keith.

Council was led by Isabella Stevens with four points.

SATURDAY

BOYS

J.I. Burton 69, Holston 62