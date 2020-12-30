 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoops action finally returns to Southwest Virginia
0 comments

Hoops action finally returns to Southwest Virginia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

That Virginia High’s Julius Gallishaw and Wise County Central’s Jamie Hackney made their debuts as head boys basketball coaches last week would be a big enough deal in its own right.

Doing so when the VHSL returned after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant it was an even bigger moment for the two men.

It was a monumental day for the rest of the coaches and players in Southwest Virginia too as the 2020-21 season tipped off for several area squads.

Of course, schedules are subject to change, and many teams have already been busy reshuffling games since Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties delayed the starts of their seasons.

“I told my girls to focus on the things that you can control and do the right things to help us have a season. We can’t worry about what we can’t control,” said Eastside girls basketball coach Barry Ruff, whose team hosted Wise County Central last week. “Practice and play hard and do what it takes for us to have a season.”

The regular season will consist of a maximum of 14 games, and a spectator limit of 25 will be enforced as those entrants will be predetermined before each contest.

The last event sanctioned by the VHSL was John Marshall’s 75-57 win over Gate City in the Class 2 boys basketball state title game on March 12 in Richmond. John Marshall is one of 40 schools across the state to opt out of the winter sports season completely.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon softball's Woodall commits to Furman
Sports

Abingdon softball's Woodall commits to Furman

Following years of softball experience in travel leagues and the high school level, the power-hitting and smooth-fielding Lauren Woodall achieved a goal last Wednesday by making a verbal commitment to play softball at Furman University.

Scott Fowler: Ric Flair remembers friend Kevin Greene and the times they wrestled in a Charlotte bar
Football

Scott Fowler: Ric Flair remembers friend Kevin Greene and the times they wrestled in a Charlotte bar

  • Updated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 1996, Carolina Panthers star linebacker Kevin Greene and pro wrestler Ric Flair had some of the greatest wrestling matches you’ve never heard of at a now-shuttered Charlotte restaurant called SouthEnd Brewery. Greene died unexpectedly Monday at age 58. No cause of death has yet been announced. “We were close enough that he would come for Christmas dinner,” Flair said ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics