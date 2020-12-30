Hoops action finally returns to Southwest Virginia

That Virginia High’s Julius Gallishaw and Wise County Central’s Jamie Hackney made their debuts as head boys basketball coaches last week would be a big enough deal in its own right.

Doing so when the VHSL returned after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant it was an even bigger moment for the two men.

It was a monumental day for the rest of the coaches and players in Southwest Virginia too as the 2020-21 season tipped off for several area squads.

Of course, schedules are subject to change, and many teams have already been busy reshuffling games since Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties delayed the starts of their seasons.

“I told my girls to focus on the things that you can control and do the right things to help us have a season. We can’t worry about what we can’t control,” said Eastside girls basketball coach Barry Ruff, whose team hosted Wise County Central last week. “Practice and play hard and do what it takes for us to have a season.”

The regular season will consist of a maximum of 14 games, and a spectator limit of 25 will be enforced as those entrants will be predetermined before each contest.

The last event sanctioned by the VHSL was John Marshall’s 75-57 win over Gate City in the Class 2 boys basketball state title game on March 12 in Richmond. John Marshall is one of 40 schools across the state to opt out of the winter sports season completely.