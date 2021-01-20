Emory and Henry makes mat debut

“The stress that went into this first night was tremendous, but to have that weight off our back is nice,” Hansen said. “I think we came out a little flat, and I think that was due to all the stress of getting everything set up and the guys wrestling for the first time in the history of the program.”

Freshman Austin McBee (Shelbyville, Tennessee), Chilhowie freshman Ethan Hughes and junior football standout Donovan Pinnix all won exhibition matches for E&H as 285 pounds. Pinnix, who won his match with a takedown at time expired, was a three-time state wrestling tournament qualifier in North Carolina.

“There was lot of stuff going on tonight for all our guys, but I expect us to show more this weekend,” Hansen said.

E&H competed in Saturday’s Star City Classic at the Salem Civic Center and will wrestle at Ferrum on Jan. 20.

“As these guys get more matches under their belt, they will look a lot different,” Hansen said. “Averett has an established program, and we’ve only been practicing a couple weeks.”

Brooks said the potential and vision of E&H wrestling is limitless.

“The main purpose of this season and program is to build wrestling in Southwest Virginia and give hope to kids that they can wrestle at Emory & Henry,” Brooks said. “We love the sport, and we want to help make it grow here and around the region.”