Varsity veteran Morgan Blevins stars as Abingdon overwhelms John Battle

BRISTOL, Va. — As the lone returning starter for Abingdon High School’s girls basketball team, Morgan Blevins has gone from being a key part of a Fab Five to the headliner of a Fresh Five.

Blevins scored 20 points and showcased her versatility last Tuesday as the new-look Falcons overwhelmed John Battle for a 57-23 Mountain 7 District triumph.

Blevins averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season as Abingdon won 23 games, finished as Region 3D runner-up and advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.

Peyton Carter (Tennessee Tech), Emily Breeding (Bluefield College) and Sarah Walters (Emory & Henry College) graduated and are now playing basketball at the collegiate level, while Cassidy Farley has continued her volleyball career at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Blevins has boosted her performance as a holdover from that talented group.

“It’s definitely been different, but it’s been fun,” Blevins said. “I’ve played with this group of girls my whole life, and I think we’re getting better every single game.”

Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown has liked what he’s seen from Blevins, a 5-foot-11 senior who has signed with the volleyball team at UVa-Wise.