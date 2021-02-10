Local Bristol team renamed: State Liners

An old moniker has been reborn in the new version of the Appalachian League.

The Bristol State Liners officially returned on Monday morning, as the nickname and logo of the city’s inaugural summer collegiate baseball team were unveiled during a press conference held at Bristol Bagel & Bakery on State Street.

The team colors are red, navy blue and cream, with State Liners spelled out in cursive script.

The name references Bristol’s unique geography with twin cities in Tennessee and Virginia, while also paying homage to baseball’s rich heritage in the community.

The Bristol State Liners debuted in 1921 and had a five-season run as a Class D minor league franchise in the Appy League. The name was later used by a semi-pro team that competed against other area squads in the Burley Belt League, and there have been several youth-league squads in Bristol that have gone by the name as well.

The new version of the Bristol State Liners are scheduled to play their first game on the road against Johnson City on June 3 in what will be opening night for the new amateur wood-bat league showcasing some of the nation’s top college freshmen and sophomores. It will occur a century after the original State Liners debuted.