Jake Thacker keys fast start as Abingdon overwhelms Virginia

“He was getting out in transition and finishing well,” Williams said. “He’s worked really hard at his ball-handling and finishing around the basket.”

Thacker was the catalyst for the roll that Abingdon got on that Virginia High (0-2) never recovered from.

“We came out with good energy at first,” said VHS coach Julius Gallishaw. “Probably around five minutes into the game, they started hitting some shots, and we just couldn’t stop it.”

Chase Hungate had a game-high 23 points for Abingdon and scored eight straight points during one stretch early in the third quarter. Sophomore center Evan Ramsey added eight points and five blocks for the Falcons.

“If we get a couple of guys going, we can be pretty good offensively,” Williams said.

Junior Ajanni Delaney led Virginia High with 13 points and was the only scorer for the Bearcats to crack double digits. It was the first game for VHS since a season-opening loss to Richlands on Dec. 21.

“We’ve had a little time off and some games were rescheduled and things of that nature, but no excuses,” Gallishaw said. “Abingdon came out here and brought it to us; they were hitting shots, and we just couldn’t stop it tonight.”

“We wouldn’t trade our team for anyone else,” Thacker said. “We have a lot of experience with four starters back, and we have people coming off the bench with experience. There was no dropoff from the first group to the second group tonight, and that’s really special.”