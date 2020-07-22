The Virginia High School League will make a final decision regarding the 2020-21 sports calendar on July 27, and none of the three options currently under consideration include prep football in the fall.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee met July 15 via a Zoom conference call to discuss the plans, and Executive Director Billy Haun presented three models in regards to how prep sports could play out across the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first option would be to keep the schedule as is, but with the current restrictions and protocols, only non-contact sports — golf and cross country — could be played in the fall. That would mean the cancellation of football and volleyball seasons.
The second model would see spring sports (except lacrosse) shifted to the fall and vice versa. Baseball, softball, track and field, soccer and tennis would be played in the fall under that plan, with football, volleyball and cross country shifted to the spring.
The third model would see a truncated sports season spanning from Dec. 14-June 26.
Winter sports would be held Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (with the first contests being Dec. 28), the traditional fall sports season would go from Feb. 15-May 1 (with the first game scheduled for March 1), and spring sports would be scheduled from April 12-June 26 (with the first play date set for April 26).
Most of the committee members on the conference call — consisting of athletic directors, principals and administrators from across the state — favored the third model.
“It is going to be really strange not having football in the fall,” said J.I. Burton baseball and football coach Jacob Caudill. “As the football and baseball coach, I have mixed feelings because baseball in the fall would be pretty cool. I just hope, with whichever model they go with, that we will all get to play all sports this year. I think the kids, communities, schools and fans need sports, as long as we do it the safest way possible.”
