Waylon Hart was officially announced as the new head boys basketball coach at Honaker High School on Monday during the Russell County School Board meeting.
A 1994 graduate of Honaker, this will be Hart’s second stint as head coach of the Tigers.
He went 60-65 in leading the way at his alma mater from the 2005-06 season through the 2009-10 with a state tournament berth the highlight of his final year at the helm.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity,” Hart said. “I really missed the kids, the sport and the competition.”
Misty Davis Miller was also appointed as the school’s new volleyball coach. A Honaker graduate as well, she will be pulling double duty as she also leads the girls basketball program at the school.
