Hanging on Grandfather

Grandfather Mountain is arguably (or perhaps inarguably) the most rugged and dramatic mountain in the Southern Appalachians. With its large amount of bare rock and boreal forest it would not look out of place in the White Mountains of New Hampshire or the Longfellow Mountains of Western Maine.. The same can be said of the trails. Its highest summit, Calloway Peak, is the highest peak in the Blue Ridge, though not in the Southern Appalachians. It is not a hike to be taken lightly, especially in the Winter, as the rocky crest is exposed to severe weather frequently. But the rewards are without equal. Its several peaks have spectacular cliffs, fun scrambling over boulders and climbing up ladders, and amazing views in every direction. That said, it is a challenging hike and not recommended for anyone who is overly afraid of heights and some exposure. That said, the trail is reasonably safe in good conditions with dry rock, though caution is nevertheless required in many areas. I have seen in my many visits here numerous hikers afraid to proceed or exhibiting fear at certain spots. I certainly don’t want to overplay this as a dangerous hike that only an experienced hiker should attempt but I also don’t want to underplay it and say that someone who is uncomfortable with and not used to lots of rocks, scrambling, and some exposure would be perfectly fine with. Because of the often slow going and amazing scenery, expect this hike to take most of the day and get an early start.

Getting there and the hike: Because of the necessary length of this article I am leaving out driving directions, That said, make your way as best you can to the Boone Fork Parking Area at Mile Marker 299.9 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. The trailhead coordinates will be listed at the end of the article as always.

From the Boone Fork trailhead start following the short connector to the white blazed Tanawha Trail southward. In just over a hundred yards you will reach your first junction and stay to the right. The sign will tell you that it is 200’ to the Tanawha trail and .4 mile to the Nuwati Trail. At that next junction stay left on the Tanawha Trail (which is also the Mountains To Sea Trail) and blazed with white circles. Almost immediately you will cross a footbridge over Boone Fork. Once across the bridge you will reach a kiosk where you must fill out a permit to hike on this state parks property. There is no charge, unlike when it was a privately owned attraction years ago. There is a trail map here showing the trail system and you will continue heading towards the Nuwati Trail. With the likely exception of the Mount Rogers High Country this is perhaps my favorite hiking destination in the entire Southeast. If you have ever wondered what hiking in the Northeast is like, it is a lot like this except that there is a lot more of it up there.

After paralleling the BRP southward for 2000 feet you will reach the junction with the Nuwati Trail. I recommend going up this blue blazed trail for additional views and coming down the Daniel Boone Scout Trail which is still a short distance ahead but would be a slightly shorter hike on the return.

You leave the BRP behind now and gently sidehill up into the Boone Fork Bowl, which some geologists believe is the remnants of a glacial cirque from a previous ice age. After an easy .6 mile, mostly through a rhododendron tunnel, you will reach yet another junction. Here you will turn left uphill onto the orange blazed Cragway Trail and begin the climb in earnest. Do not continue straight ahead as this is a dead-end trail that leads to several campsites. A sign here warns you that portions of the trails ahead require the use of ladders and cables to proceed over steep rock and that it is not recommended for inexperienced hikers or pets.

As you climb up the Cragway you will reach a few viewpoints which get increasingly better the higher you go and give views of the Bowl below you, Calloway Peak above you, and numerous mountains to the north. At 1.3 miles you will reach the rather spectacular Top Crag that is only a hint of what lies ahead. Be sure to stay on the trail or bare rock and do not walk on the fragile and rare vegetation.

At 1.8 miles you will reach a junction with the Daniel Boone Scout Trail and a sign says it is still 1.7 mi to Calloway Peak. But before continuing on, go a few yards to your right and climb to the top of the Flat Rock view. If you go far enough, about 100 feet, you will reach a very nice view to the north toward the Amphibolites. The two large conspicuous peaks on the left are Snake Mountain and Elk Knob. Mount Rogers is visible between them while Whitetop pokes up to the left of Snake Mountain. By the time you reach here at nearly 5,000 feet, you have started to ease into the boreal forest of spruce and fir which will become increasingly dominant as you continue to gain elevation.

Important! Back at the junction you have to make sure you go the right way. Do not go slightly uphill to the left as the sign warns you that that leads 2 miles back to the trailhead. Instead stay to the right on the trail that goes ever so slightly downhill at first and the climb will quickly resume. This trail will be marked with white diamonds. As you climb higher the trail begins to get more rugged with increasing rocks and exposed roots, and moss begins to cover the ground everywhere, excepting the trail itself.

At about 3 miles you will reach your first two ladders. If you make it up these but find them intimidating, you can still almost certainly continue on to the summit of Attic Window Peak and it will absolutely be worth it. But you might want to seriously consider skipping the steep descent of its opposite side and the loop over McRae Peak. If you find it easy and fun you are almost certainly good for the entire hike.

But first things first. A short but steep ascent up one more small ladder follows and then you will find yourself a top a rocky outcrop on Calloway Peak, just shy of 6000 feet, with a spectacular view to the south towards Attic Window Peak, Hawksbill and Table Rock on the rim of Linville Gorge, and the over 6,000 foot high crest of the Black Mountains, the highest range in the Eastern US, which is capped by 6684’ Mount Mitchell. Below, the Blue Ridge Parkway curves around the east side of the mountain some 1500 feet below you.

The trail turns to the right here to descend slightly before continuing west with a couple more small ladders along the way. A bit of caution is necessary at the first one because even though it is only about four feet high you would not want to fall off to either side of the rock it climbs as the drop would be considerably more. At the bottom of the ladder turn to the right and scramble 5 feet down the rocks and you will see that the trail continues on to yet one more short ladder. Stay on top of the rocks just beyond to a third short ladder. One of these bumps is likely the true summit of Calloway Peak, the highest point in the Blue Ridge Mountains at 5,964 feet. While there are a number of higher peaks to the West and Southwest of here in other ranges of the Southern Appalachians, to North there is no higher peak in the Eastern US, excepting New Hampshire’s Mount Washington. You will quickly reach the blue blazed Grandfather Trail which follows the rugged crest, but before continuing on it make the 100’ side trip out to Watauga View. From here is another spectacular panorama, this time to the North and West. The Amphibolites still dominate the scene to the north, while to the west, and just north of the Blacks, is the 5,000 and 6,000 foot crest of the Roan Highlands. While the scene to the west is marred by rampant housing developments and the 10 story Sugar Mountain condominium it is spectacular nevertheless.

Back at the junction, the Grandfather Trail is where this hike begins to live up to the hype I built it up with. It is a somewhat slow 1.1 miles to Attic Window Peak on the rocky and at times steep trail, and even slower to work your way around to the opposite side of McRae Peak on the Underhill Trail, but the scenery and the challenge get increasingly greater the farther you go. At first you will descend 3/10 of a mile into Calloway Gap and the junction with the orange diamond blazed Profile Trail which climbs up from the western side of the mountain. Continue straight on the Grandfather Trail where a sign tells you it is 1.9 miles to the swinging bridge.

Begin to climb again and you will pass a minor view on the right, but then at 3.8 miles a rock scramble leads you onto a spectacular cliff side ramble. Just follow the blue blazes painted on the rock and if the rocks are wet exercise extreme caution in certain spots. Avoid if icy or snow covered unless you are experienced and prepared for such conditions. After a bit of this, the trail temporarily goes back into the woods to skirt around a deep crevice and stays there for a while. but soon enough at 4 miles re-emerges on to open rock. Much of the remaining distance to Attic Window Peak and the descent of its other side is one of the two biggest highlights of the entire hike, the other being the ascent of McRae Peak from its opposite side.

This section of open rock is followed by a short downhill stretch with a couple of steep slabs and a drop off that requires some caution. This is followed by a ladder that you must carefully step onto from the side before making a final short ascent to the summit of Attic Window Peak.

As you near this summit, a few yards before you reach it, do note that the blue blazed trail turns off to the left. Return to that spot after you enjoy the views from the top. You can cautiously go a few yards beyond the highest spot for a more wide open view of McRae Peak and I highly recommend it. The views from here are difficult to top in the southeast and it is essentially 360° with countless peaks stretching off in every direction. But the up close views of McRae Peak and the cliffs you just traversed over the top of win the prize.

The descent just ahead goes down a steep rock gully and is one of the more challenging parts of the hike. Just take it slow and make sure you have solid hand and footholds and know that it will be easier coming back up. It looks harder than it is if you’re not used to this sort of thing but if you just take your time, make sure you always have at least three points of contact, and look for the easiest moves it’s not especially difficult.

As you near the bottom you will descend two short ladders into crevices beneath huge jumbled boulders, followed by a third ladder. Just beyond is a gap and a trail junction. Here you have a decision to make. You can continue straight ahead on the Grandfather Trail to McRae Peak and avoid the biggest ladder climbs, though not the one to the actual summit block. Or you can take my preferred route which is to turn right on the Underwood Trail. This rugged trail sidehills around the west side of the peak on boulders and has at least one high ladder, but I find it appealing to do the loop and climb up the high ladders of McRae from the other side and descend this side. That said, the going is slow and tedious at times for the next half mile. This trail is marked with chartreuse green diamonds and yellow paint blazes.

At 4.6 miles reach the Grandfather Trail once again. Technically you could turn right and continue to the well-known swinging bridge but that is still on the privately owned attraction and you will probably have to pay an entrance fee. And it is not nearly as spectacular as what lies above you on McRae Peak. So turn left on the Grandfather Trail and it is a challenging .4 mile to the top with lots of scrambling, ladders, and cables to hold on to.

At about 4.7 miles you will reach a large open slab of angle rock with a steel cable strung up it to hold onto. It’s not especially difficult and the cable is not truly needed as long as the rock is dry.

A pair of ladders separated by an awkward traverse through an angled slot follows. This is soon followed by two more tall ladders, a shorter one and some fun but easy scrambling. The scenery is amazing!

More ledges and open rock follow and finally there is the ladder that climbs up the summit block of 5844’ McRae Peak. This is as dramatic as hiking gets in the southeast! The view from the top is exciting to say the least. Directly to the north is the incredible rocky hulk of Attic Window Peak with the summit of Calloway Peak behind it. The Amphibolites also lie in that direction and the Roan Highlands are to the west. To the south are the Blacks, Linville Gorge, and much more. You can even see the swinging bridge from here and Linville Crag on its opposite side.

When you finally manage to leave this spectacular spot, carefully make your way back to the ladder and descend the summit block, then continue downhill to the north. It’s actually not far at all to the gap you passed earlier when you first turned onto the Underhill Trail. There is a steep slab before you get there that is often wet and slick but it has a cable with knots in it strung along the rock. Be sure and make good use of it to get to the short ladder at the bottom.

From here you are simply backtracking all the way to the view at Flat Rock, climbing back up the gully to the top of Attic Window Peak and then dropping off and then reclimbing to the summit of Calloway Peak, enjoying all the views along the way a second time. Do pay careful attention when you reach the junction with the Profile trail. It actually goes uphill to the left while the Grandfather Trail that you want to stay on momentarily stays flat and angles off to the right.

When you get back to Flat Rock and the junction with the Nuwati Trail, turn to the right to remain on the Daniel Boone Scout Trail. This is a slightly shorter way back. Upon reaching the Tanawha Trail turn left and follow it back to the trailhead, passing the bottom of the Nuwati Trail that you went up at the beginning of the hike. After you cross the bridge over Boone Fork, make sure you stay to the right and veer off the Tanawha Trail just a short distance beyond or you will miss the trailhead. Also do not turn right onto the Upper Boone Fork Trail just a short distance farther but continue straight and you will quickly arrive at the trailhead.

Hike Stats: A 9.4 mile lollipop loop with 3,300’ of cumulative climbing

Trailhead Parking Coordinates: 36.11993, -81.78147

To view and download a trail map, GeoPDF Map for the Avenza mobile app, gpx, or kml file for this hike or others in the Happy Trails series go online to happytrailsrickshortt.blogspot.com