Lucas runs Abingdon past Gate City, 62-20

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Abingdon running back Martin Lucas waited well over 400 days for the moment.

On his first carry of the game, the 6-foot-3 senior blasted through middle of the line en route to a 40-yard touchdown as the AHS Falcons rolled to a 62-20 win over the Gate City Blue Devils late Saturday night.

“That was the plan. We all talked about scoring on the first play of the game,” Lucas said.

Lucas finished with 130 yards rushing and three scores on nine carries, all in the first half.

“Ever since I got hurt against Virginia High back in 2019, I’ve been counting down the days until this game,” Lucas said.

A William and Mary signee, Lucas repeatedly bounced off hits and got outside the defense. Lucas credits that durability to countless days in the weight room.

“I’ve got my bench press up to 405 pounds, and that has definitely helped. I’m a whole different player,” Lucas said.

Due to the soggy field conditions, the game was moved to the Stone Castle Saturday morning. Abingdon flourished on the turf, rushing for 290 yards and passing for 82 with three scores.