Lucas runs Abingdon past Gate City, 62-20

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Abingdon running back Martin Lucas waited well over 400 days for the moment.
On his first carry of the game, the 6-foot-3 senior blasted through middle of the line en route to a 40-yard touchdown as the AHS Falcons rolled to a 62-20 win over the Gate City Blue Devils late Saturday night.
“That was the plan. We all talked about scoring on the first play of the game,” Lucas said.
Lucas finished with 130 yards rushing and three scores on nine carries, all in the first half.
“Ever since I got hurt against Virginia High back in 2019, I’ve been counting down the days until this game,” Lucas said.
A William and Mary signee, Lucas repeatedly bounced off hits and got outside the defense. Lucas credits that durability to countless days in the weight room.
“I’ve got my bench press up to 405 pounds, and that has definitely helped. I’m a whole different player,” Lucas said.
Due to the soggy field conditions, the game was moved to the Stone Castle Saturday morning. Abingdon flourished on the turf, rushing for 290 yards and passing for 82 with three scores.
“I’m proud of my kids,” AHS coach Garrett Amburgey said. “It was so great to back on the field.”
Receiver Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan supplied touchdowns for AHS along with fullback Eli Ratcliff and running back Bishop Cook.
“Martin got us going early, but we had several guys making plays,” Amburgey said.
Gate City freshman quarterback Luke Bledsoe was forced to leave the game due to injury in the second quarter, but Luke Reed helped the Blue Devils pass for 200 yards while rushing for 60.
Junior Carson Jenkins, who did not play against John Battle last week, collected 93 yards receiving on seven catches in the first half.
“We’re flying around, but we’ve got to get better,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We’ve got a bunch of young kids who are growing up in a hurry and laying it on the line.”
Lucas is anxious for more memorable moments.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Lucas said. “We can’t wait to play again.”
Score
Gate City 0 14 0 6-20
Abingdon 14 34 14 0-62
Scoring Summary
AHS – Lucas 40 run (Jessee kick)
AHS – Lucas 15 run (Jessee kick)
AHS – Carter 25 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
GC - Jenkins 48 pass from Reed (Bolling kick)
AHS – Cook 75 kickoff return (Jessee kick)
AHS – Lucas 40 run (Jessee kick)
AHS – McClanahan15 pass from Lambert (kick failed)
GC – McMurrary 47 pass from Vincent (Bolling kick)
AHS - Carter 14 run (Jessee kick)
AHS – Carter 12 pass from Blankenship (Jessee kick)
AHS - Ratcliff 47 run (Jessee kick
GC – Reed 8 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 8, AHS 13; Rushes-Yards: GC 75, AHS 290; Passing Yards: GC 200, AHS 82; Comp.-Att.-Int: GC 12-24-1, AHS; 6-10-2; Fumbles-Lost: GC 5-2, AHS 2-1; Penalties-Yards: GC 6-35, AHS 8-85; Punts-Average: GC 4-28, AHS 1-42.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544