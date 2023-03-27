March has been a quite productive month for a few young area riders who competed well in several events.

Addison Collins, an 11-year-old cowgirl from Wytheville, earned her first buckle by winning 4D barrels in the Salty Sisters Rodeo Series. She took a cutting horse and trained it herself to compete in barrels. Now, after two years in the event, she has won the NBHA Youth 4D championship and Youth 5D reserve championship. She qualified for Youth World in Perry, Georgia, last summer and qualified for Open World in October.

In a barrels event March 18 at Lone Hickory Arena, Kylie Billings followed up her excellent showing at an IBRA competition the prior week by continuing to excel. She took first place and second place on two different horses in teen 1D, also first place in 3D open, and first place in 4D open. Sabrina Smith took second in 3D open, Mattie Legg captured two second-place finishes, and Kylie Lara placed fifth in teen 4D.

Dylan Arnold of Max Meadows was one of several riders that competed in a Junior Southern Rodeo Association event March 19 at Lone Hickory. He took first place with one teammate and sixth place with another in team roping.

Brady Lowe of Galax placed second in bull riding.

Aspyn Crockett of Hillsville placed third in senior girls’ barrels and fourth in senior girls’ poles.

Madalyn Cook of Max Meadows placed third in senior girls’ goat tying while Bryce Ward of Galax had two thirds and one fourth.

Also riding well at the JSRA event were Benton Gough, Brody Robinson and Bryson Robinson, all of Galax, and Harper Delp, Josey Moore and Brelyn Moore, all of Rural Retreat.

Braylen Sprouse brought home a first-place award from Cross Creek Arena, winning in peewee barrels, while his mother, Nicole Sprouse, placed second in poles.

Upcoming Equine Events

April 1 – DC Productions Barrel Bash, Abingdon.

April 15 – Loping Ridge Spring Fun Show, Rural Retreat Fairgrounds.

April 15 – Rich Valley Horse Show, Saltville.

April 21-22 – Billingsway Arena monthly rodeo series, Crockett.

April 23 – Precious Valley Farms Fun Show, Elliston.

April 29 – Bland County Fair Fun Show, Bland.

April 29 – Salty Sisters Barrel Bash, Marion.

May 6 – Glade Mountain Saddle Club Spring Benefit show, Rural Retreat.

Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this schedule.