The 'new normal' features Emory & Henry working toward a spring football season

“This freshmen class will probably be tighter than any group we’ve ever had,” Newsome said. “They have bonded since the first day of school and received individual attention in meetings.”

The E&H freshmen are taking this week off as the veterans undergo the usual acclimation process.

“It felt like I was away from my teammates for two years, so it was great to get back on campus and on the field,” said Kaleb Bare, a junior defensive tackle from Sullivan East. “We’re like a big family in this program. Seeing everybody again was a reminder of why I came to Emory.”

Bare said the Wasps have been forced to make a variety of adjustments since the onset of the pandemic in March.

“Honestly, it’s been a mess,” Bare said. “It was especially tough when all the gyms closed in Tennessee. I just worked out at home. We’ve been trying to make the best of the situation and not get down.”

Senior receiver Gunner Griffith, who also starred at Sullivan East, is following the same bottom-line approach as Bare.

Obeying a campuswide mandate, the two friends wear face masks at all times and follow social distancing guidelines.