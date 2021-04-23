Patrick Henry avenges lone loss, tops Eastside in Region 1D Finals

COEBURN, Va. — Due to an ankle injury, Patrick Henry sophomore volleyball star Avery Maiden was forced to watch from the bench earlier this season as the Rebels lost to the Eastside Spartans.

But Maiden was the center of attention in Friday’s rematch.

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter collected 16 kills, 7 blocks and 8 digs as the Rebels posted a 25-23, 27-25, 25-14 win in the VHSL Region 1D championship at Eastside High School.

What sort of anguish did Maiden experience in the loss against Eastside?

“It was really hard to just watch, but I cheered from the sideline and made mental notes on the Eastside players,” Maiden said.

That devotion paid dividends Friday as the Rebels (10-1) dealt Eastside its first loss.

“I thought we would see Eastside again in the region, and we were ready for the rematch,” PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said.

Ella Maiden, Avery’s older sister, kept the Spartans off-balance with 14 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces from the middle hitter spot.