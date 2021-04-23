Patrick Henry avenges lone loss, tops Eastside in Region 1D Finals

COEBURN, Va. — Due to an ankle injury, Patrick Henry sophomore volleyball star Avery Maiden was forced to watch from the bench earlier this season as the Rebels lost to the Eastside Spartans.
But Maiden was the center of attention in Friday’s rematch.
The 5-foot-11 outside hitter collected 16 kills, 7 blocks and 8 digs as the Rebels posted a 25-23, 27-25, 25-14 win in the VHSL Region 1D championship at Eastside High School.
What sort of anguish did Maiden experience in the loss against Eastside?
“It was really hard to just watch, but I cheered from the sideline and made mental notes on the Eastside players,” Maiden said.
That devotion paid dividends Friday as the Rebels (10-1) dealt Eastside its first loss.
“I thought we would see Eastside again in the region, and we were ready for the rematch,” PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said.
Ella Maiden, Avery’s older sister, kept the Spartans off-balance with 14 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces from the middle hitter spot.
“Since this is Avery’s senior year, I really wanted to get back in the lineup,” Avery said. “I missed a total of four matches and three weeks, and that’s a long time in a short season like we had. I was very scared that I was not going to get back in time to play or be out of shape.”
PH junior setter Logan Newberry knows all about injuries. She broke her ankle in practice after just three matches last season and never returned.
“That was tough,” Newberry said. “I competed at the club level when my ankle healed and spent a lot of time in the gym. To be back in the lineup now and win region is a great feeling.”
Avery Maiden replaced Newberry at setter last season as the Rebels advanced to the Class 1 semifinals before losing to eventual state champ Auburn.
With PH clinging to a 20-19 lead in Friday’s opening set, Logan Newberry executed the highlight sequence of the match with a two-handed, no-look overhead dump shot that registered a point.
Newberry finished with 30 assists, 6 kills and 6 digs, while junior Libero Zoe Miller (18 digs, 2 aces), junior Addie Hahn (14 digs) and senior Ellie Johnson (six digs, 2 aces) also played well.
“We focused on controlling the ball our side of the court,” Coach Newberry said. “We’ve worked hard on serve-receive and serves, and it worked for us.”
Eastside (13-1) was coming off Thursday’s five-set semifinal marathon against Chilhowie, where the Spartans fell behind 2-0. PH cruised past Thomas Walker in the other semifinal.
According to Eastside coach Brianne Casteel Bailey, the Chilhowie struggle did not impact the energy level of the Spartans on Friday.
“After we got quarantined earlier this season, we played like five matches in a row,” Bailey said. “What hurt us tonight was missing serves and shots after we got the momentum.”
Eastside grabbed leads of 6-4, 20-19 and 24-23 in the second set before the Maiden sisters took over.
“After we won our district, we knew that we would be in the opposite bracket of Patrick Henry and might face them in the finals,” Bailey said. “My girls play 3-4 sports, and I know that [PH] plays club volleyball year round. We didn’t start our season until March, and for us to play with them like we did against PH, I’m proud of my team.”
Anna Whited led Eastside with 24 kills and 10 digs. Whited has signed to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.