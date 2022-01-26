 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holston falls to Virginia High in FCA Prep Showcase opener

Holston vs. Virginia

Holston’s Conner Finley blocks the shot attempt by Virginia High’s Jasper Cheers during the Cavaliers’ loss to the Bearcats on Thursday at the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at the Bearcat Den.

 David Crigger | Washington County News

Year two of the coach Julius Gallishaw plan at VHS is paying serious dividends.

With junior point guard Dante Worley setting a fast pace, the Bearcats improved to 10-2 in Thursday’s opening game of the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase with a 60-25 win over Holston.

According to Gallishaw, the key to the turnaround can be traced to basics.

“Our guys are playing hard, and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” Gallishaw said. “We’re getting these guys prepared and trying to build a brand.”

The Bearcats displayed their hustle from the tip, grabbing a 12-0 lead that expanded to 33-15 lead at halftime as 11 different players saw action.

Elijah Green, a 5-6 junior guard, led the Bearcats with a career-high 10 points and five steals.

“Elijah has the heart of a lion,” Gallishaw said. “He’s ferocious in practice, and that mentality carries over to games.”

Worley finished with 16 points, five assists and four steals. Worley is a transfer from Tri-Cities Christian but grew up playing with the current VHS athletes.

“Dante is a great leader. Our guard play has been key for us,” said Gallishaw, who was a decorated point guard at Virginia Intermont College.

No Bearcat has shown more growth than post Aquemini Martin.

One year ago, Martin was a 6-1 sophomore struggling to find his comfort zone, and now he’s a confident 6-5 defensive force in the paint for the undersized Bearcats. Martin contributed seven rebounds, six points one block Thursday.

“I don’t even know how, but I just kept growing over the summer,” Martin said. “The extra height has helped, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes for my team.”

VHS posted a 4-11 record last season.

“It was a tough year,” Gallishaw said. “We’ve made progress, and we’re running our style. We want to be up-tempo, move the ball around and play 94 feet of defense.”

What does Martin think of the turnaround for VHS?

“It blows my mind, and I think we can do better,” Martin said. “It’s great having Coach Gallishaw. He breaks down the game for us. I was trying to find myself last season, and this year I’ve got more confidence.”

Gallishaw likes that 10-2 record, but he wants more.

“I wish we were 12-0,” Gallishaw said.

Junior Dustin Bott scored 10 points for Holston (1-7), but the Cavaliers shot just 27% from the field and made 24 turnovers.

