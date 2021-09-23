Patrick Henry and Abingdon score big in weekend football

Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34

The Lee High Generals failed when it came to stopping Patrick Henry standout J-Kwon McFail.

McFail scored five touchdowns in three different ways as the high-scoring Rebels rolled to a nondistrict win at Five Star Stadium.

McFail had rushing touchdowns of 37, 44 and 72 yards, scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and took a kickoff 84 yards to the house as well.

He needed just nine carries to amass 209 yards and helped PH improve to 2-1.

Connor Beeson added three TD of his own.

Lee (0-2) received 311 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, who hooked up with Cameron Moore on two of those scoring strikes.

Patrick Henry 28 19 15 0—62

Lee High 13 7 7 7—34

Scoring Summary

PH – Beeson 10 run (Campos kick)

L – Moore 16 pass from Pendergraft (run failed)

PH – Beeson 50 run (Campos kick)

PH – McFail fumble return (Campos kick)