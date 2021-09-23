Patrick Henry and Abingdon score big in weekend football

Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34
The Lee High Generals failed when it came to stopping Patrick Henry standout J-Kwon McFail.
McFail scored five touchdowns in three different ways as the high-scoring Rebels rolled to a nondistrict win at Five Star Stadium.
McFail had rushing touchdowns of 37, 44 and 72 yards, scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and took a kickoff 84 yards to the house as well.
He needed just nine carries to amass 209 yards and helped PH improve to 2-1.
Connor Beeson added three TD of his own.
Lee (0-2) received 311 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, who hooked up with Cameron Moore on two of those scoring strikes.
Patrick Henry 28 19 15 0—62
Lee High 13 7 7 7—34
Scoring Summary
PH – Beeson 10 run (Campos kick)
L – Moore 16 pass from Pendergraft (run failed)
PH – Beeson 50 run (Campos kick)
PH – McFail fumble return (Campos kick)
L – Perkins 51 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
PH – McFail 37 run (Campos kick)
PH – Pruitt 5 run (Campos kick)
L – Regan 11 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
PH – McFail 84 kickoff return (kick failed)
PH – Beeson 15 run (kick blocked)
PH – McFail 44 run (Beeson run)
PH – McFail 72 run (Campos kick)
L – Moore 23 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
L – Huff 14 run (Dinsmore kick
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 13, L 23; Rushes-Yards: PH 34-363, L 22-169; Passing Yards: PH 15, L 311; Comp-Att-Int.: PH 1-1-0, L 17-39-1; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-1, L 2-2; Penalties-Yards: PH 5-50, L 5-41; Punts-Average: PH 2-43, L 2-41
Abingdon 42, Richlands 0
Abingdon quarterback Cole Lambert — returning to the lineup for the first time following an injury suffered in baseball season — threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns as the Abingdon Falcons rolled to a win over Richlands.
Lambert threw scoring strikes to Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan to highlight the win for AHS.
McClanahan also caught a TD pass from Luke Honaker, who rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Bishop Cook (five carries, 90 yards) also got in on the act for the Falcons, who piled up 492 yards of total offense.
The defense wasn’t too shabby either as Cook, Jack Ferguson, Haynes Carter, Jack Holmes and Paul Widener doled out hard hits.
Richlands (1-2) managed just 108 yards of total offense in being blanked for the second straight week.
Abingdon 21 14 7 0—42
Richlands 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
A – Honaker 1 run (Reid kick)
A – Honaker 5 run (Reid kick)
A – McClanahan 24 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – Cook 3 run (Reid kick)
A – Carter 72 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – McClanahan 5 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 13, R 5; Rushes-Yards: A 26-175, R 19-55; Passing Yards: A 317, R 53; Comp-Att-Int.: A 10-15-0, R 7-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: A 11-78, R 4-19; Punts-Average: A 1-13, R 3-24.3