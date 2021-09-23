Abingdon's Phillips first at Fender's Farm

Abingdon senior Dylan Phillips took top honors at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival on Saturday morning in Jonesborough.

Phillips, who finished the 3.1-mile course in 16:29.20, led the Falcons to a first-place team finish. Jack Bundy placed fourth, Todd Pillion II was sixth, and Gregory Poisson finished 15th for the Falcons. Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher placed ninth for the Patriots.

Tennesee High junior standout Zoe Arrington placed third in her first girls high school race of the season. Arrington, who finished the trek in 19:41.40, finished behind Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan and Natalie Nery of Asheville.

Makaleigh Jessee (5th place) and Aleah Dorn (12th) led the Falcons to a fourth-place team finish. Cara Taylor of West Ridge finished eighth. Science Hill won the girls team competition.