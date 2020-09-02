Chilhowie woman puts love for children into art boxes

Granny Lou’s love may not be evident to Smyth County’s fifth-graders when they open their art boxes in the coming weeks, but she’s pouring it into each package.
Louise Tilson helped welcome the first kindergarten class to Marion Primary School when the program for 5-year-olds was a newly introduced idea. She served as an aide for 15 years at the school.
Though her work involved challenging situations such as helping a youngster who didn’t get much care at home stay clean and get clean clothes, Louise said, “I loved the little kids.”
Though Louise will celebrate her 91st birthday in November, her affection for children hasn’t faded. “I still love little kids.”
Her daughter Deb Clark possesses a clear memory of her mother taking a toddler by the hand and showing him around her farm, pointing out animals, plants and her beloved birds. Today, that toddler is an avid 24-year-old birder, sharing a passion with the woman who helped introduce him to the wonders of nature.
Deb, an author whose second short-story book is in the editing stages, also celebrates the gift of reading her mother gives to “every child who comes to her.” Louise reads to them. One of Deb’s first memories is sitting on the floor listening to her mother read “Old Yeller” to her and her siblings.
At a baby shower those attending were asked for their advice for the mom-to-be. Tilson’s was simple: “Read to your children.”
As for the reason behind Tilson’s love of children, again it’s simple: “They’re just so innocent.”
Tilson’s desire to help children may stem in part from her own childhood, when innocence may have been cut short.
Tilson was born in 1929, the year the stock market fell, taking the globe into the Great Depression. As a youngster, she talked with relatives who remembered the Civil War. She was 10 years old when her mother died. Her youngest sister was just 3 months old. While her life was in upheaval, the world was well on its way to World War II.
She remembers her father was a strict farmer. Louise learned about working the land, helping plow with horses.
Louise and her sisters would walk the rows of tobacco with the task of finding tobacco worms and pulling them apart.
Her grandfather sold animal hides to coat makers. Louise would accompany him, often checking the traps.
Not long ago, Deb and Louise found one of her mother’s diaries from her teen years. Excerpts revealed that the diary was as much a farm journal as a collection of an adolescent’s musings. Louise frequently documented the weather and what farm work was undertaken during the day.
“That was life,” she reflected.
The experiences fostered a love of farming and gardening in the woman, whose kitchen window sill this week was lined with fresh tomatoes, a gift she often places in her newspaper box for the carrier. Flowers surround her home. Her chair sits where she can look outside and keep an eye on where the cattle are grazing.
Perhaps most of all, she loves to watch birds. Today, she’s also an avid birder, but the passion “just grew on me,” Louise said. “I’d look at them and want to know more.”
Deb recalled when she knew her mother was hooked on birding. She’d been anxious about accompanying friends to a Virginia Ornithological Society meeting, but when she returned home, she declared, “Oh, I loved it. Those people didn’t judge you on what clothes you were wearing. They only judged you on your binoculars.”
Birding would take Louise and a friend to Phoenix with a group tour. Observing birds she’d never previously seen left Louise excited as did holding a hummingbird in her hands and helping band it.
Exercising her free spirit, Louise and her friend decided to leave the group behind for a while. They rented a car and drove to see the Grand Canyon at sunrise.
Louise once kept a life list of birds she’s observed, but now she starts a new annual list every Jan. 1.
Louise likes to stay busy. She worked much of her life, including a stint at Laurel Springs Dairy’s office, her time as a kindergarten aide, and at the U.S. Forest Service headquarters on Rt. 16, including as a Friends of Mount Rogers volunteer.
Passing by the headquarters recently, Louise said seeing the entrance gate closed broke her heart.
While she appreciates the COVID-19 pandemic closures, the need to stay at home and away from people has been hard on her. An auxiliary volunteer at Smyth County Community Hospital for more than 40 years, she misses the interaction with so many individuals that she knew. “I miss going to the hospital. I miss it so bad,” she said.
She worries about other seniors who counted on meeting others for a meal or church for fellowship.
Deb acknowledges that she worried about her mother. “She’s such a people person.”
While she stays busy with housework, embroidery and bird watching, Deb worried that her mom needed more.
Then an opportunity presented itself.
Catherine Schrenker, executive director of the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, is working with Smyth County Schools to provide art boxes to each fifth-grader this semester. (Please see an accompanying article.)
Catherine and Deb are friends. One day Deb mentioned her worries about Louise. Catherine asked if Louise would like to help with the school art project.
Since then, despite arthritic hands, Louise has turned mounds of yarn into a couple hundred mini-balls that will be used for a weaving project. She’s also working to assemble and label the 300 needed boxes.
“It is a monumental task, and she has been a huge help in getting this project out the door,” said Catherine.
Reflecting on Louise, Catherine declared, “I want to be Louise when I grow up! She is a beautiful soul.”
