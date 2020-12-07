Smyth County Administration Building to close to the public beginning Wednesday following surge in COVID-19 cases

Due to the COVID surges throughout the county, the Smyth County Administrative Building, also known as the Morison Building, in Marion will be closed to the public as of Wednesday, December 9th.

All services that are housed in the Administration Building will proceed as normal with communication with staff being performed electronically, either by phone or email.

Those who need to access these services should call, email, or visit the county webpage at www.smythcounty.org.

Drop boxes are available at the front of the building for utility payments, building permit applications and department of social services use.

County officials will provide updates on further changes to operations as needed.