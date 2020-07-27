Information Updated at 6 p.m.
The Wythe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance locating a missing teen believed to have run away.
According to the AWARE Foundation, 17-year-old Jeffrey Bartlett was last seen on Sunday in Wytheville wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt with a 5K logo on it and possibly a hoodie.
He is described as 5'11" tall and weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 276-223-6000.
