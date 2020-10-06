Tazewell County Sheriff's office seeking information on sex offender

Tazewell, Va. – A $1,000 reward is being offered for the capture of a man police describe as a sexual predator.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office issued a press release asking for the public’s help in capturing Joseph Rolen Jackson, Sr. The sheriff’s office is working with the U.S. Marshals in an effort to capture Jackson.

He is wanted for rape by force in Tazewell County and parole violation in Mercer County. He is a registered sex offender in West Virginia.

He is a black male, 33 years of age, 6’ tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information may contact their local law enforcement