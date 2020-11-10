Wytheville Christmas Parade cancelled

“Festivities that our citizens would experience in our downtown during the holidays will be on video,” Pattison said. “While activities such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Christmas Parade will be missed, the virtual activities let us experience Wytheville’s festive holiday season, but keep us all safe from COVID-19.”

“It will be a taste of the holiday festivities that our citizens normally experience in our downtown during the holidays,” Taylor said. It is our hope that 2021 will be a happier, healthier year when we can begin to return to some of the activities that normally bring us together. Until then, let’s do our part to keep each other safe.”

Downtown Wytheville Executive Director Todd Wolford said in a press release that officials encourage downtown businesses to decorate windows and implement other creative ideas.

“We hope to engage the community through social media as we did for the ‘Independence Illumination’ lights in July and create fun opportunities for continued community engagement,” Wolford said. “I would have never thought we would be where we are now, but we have to stay positive and make the best of this ongoing situation.”

In other business, the Council: