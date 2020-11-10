Wytheville Christmas Parade cancelled

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of many public events, this one still stings a bit: The Wytheville Christmas Parade has been cancelled. During Monday’s Town Council meeting, council member Cathy Pattison reported on the decision.
“To state that 2020 has been a year of challenges is an understatement,” she said, adding that mandates put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam to reduce the spread of the virus prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people.
“As a result, the Town of Wytheville had to rethink the community Christmas events, such as the Christmas Parade and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony,” she said. “This has been a difficult decision, but we have decided not to hold the annual Christmas Parade because the crowds that normally line Main Street would far exceed the allowable gathering numbers, and it would be impossible to reasonably monitor social distancing and masks.”
Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor, a retired physician, agreed.
“We must all do our part to help stop the spread of the virus,” she said in a press release. “This was a difficult decision for Council to make. We all enjoy the family-friendly activities that are normally held during the first weekend of December. However, we do not want to put any of our citizens at risk.”
There may not be a parade, but the traditional Christmas lights and decorations on Main Street and in Withers Park will still be on display. And in early December, a holiday video will be released on social media that will include Christmas performances and holiday segments from talented people in the community, Pattison said.
“Festivities that our citizens would experience in our downtown during the holidays will be on video,” Pattison said. “While activities such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Christmas Parade will be missed, the virtual activities let us experience Wytheville’s festive holiday season, but keep us all safe from COVID-19.”
“It will be a taste of the holiday festivities that our citizens normally experience in our downtown during the holidays,” Taylor said. It is our hope that 2021 will be a happier, healthier year when we can begin to return to some of the activities that normally bring us together. Until then, let’s do our part to keep each other safe.”
Downtown Wytheville Executive Director Todd Wolford said in a press release that officials encourage downtown businesses to decorate windows and implement other creative ideas.
“We hope to engage the community through social media as we did for the ‘Independence Illumination’ lights in July and create fun opportunities for continued community engagement,” Wolford said. “I would have never thought we would be where we are now, but we have to stay positive and make the best of this ongoing situation.”
In other business, the Council:
● Approved a resolution affirming the Town’s commitment to fund the Town’s portion of grant-funded Virginia Department of Transportation projects. As the finalization and closeout of the East Main Street Project approaches, VOT requested that the Council provide the resolution. In addition to the East Main Street Project, the Town has received transportation-related grants from VDOT for several projects over the years, including Heritage Walk Phases I-3, the Historic Truss Bridge and the Great Lakes to Florida Transportation Museum.
● Heard a report on a Department of Environmental Quality grant. At the end of September, the Town was notified that the State Water Control Board authorized funding from the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund for a forgivable loan of $75,000. The loan covers 75 percent of the cost of a town-wide infiltration and inflow study of the sewer system. Council member Mark Bloomfield reported that the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission has awarded the Town a grant of $25,000 that will fully fund the study with no out-of-pocket expenses for the Town.
Once the study is complete, the Town will be eligible for grants of $1 million or more for sewer rehabilitation work identified in the study. The Town’s engineering department is working to procure engineering services for the study.
● Heard a report on the Small Business Recovery Grant Assistance Program is well underway. Bloomfield said that small businesses throughout Wytheville and Wythe County are starting to receive relief payments. Funding for the program comes from an $800,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Downtown Wytheville Inc. is administering the program with a committee of local economic development partners, including the Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce and the Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau.
According to Bloomfield, 13 checks totaling $87,600 were sent out on Oct. 30, and on Nov. 6, another 11 checks totaling $84,724.27 were mailed, for a total of $172,324.72. Grants are capped at $10,000 per applicant, and to date, the average award has been a little over $7,000, he said.
“These grants are targeted to provide critical rent and mortgage relief that, in some cases, may determine whether these small businesses survive,” Bloomfield said.
He encouraged small businesses in Wytheville and Wythe County that are in need of assistance to contact Todd Wolford, executive director of DWI, for applications and other information about the program. He may be reached at exedir@downtownwytheville.org or at 276-223-3343.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!