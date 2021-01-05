Volunteer group fed frontline Covid workers during holidays

He said that he used to travel a lot for his job and when he started hearing about the coronavirus, he moved his family to Ivanhoe, thinking they would be safer in a rural area.

Smith eventually narrowed his volunteer crew to about a dozen people to help cook and deliver meals. Volunteers were assigned one food, which they cooked while wearing masks and gloves at their home, and then delivered it to the home of Smith’s mother in Wytheville. And on Christmas Eve eve, they delivered the meals.

“I just wanted to give back to the place that has given me so much,” he said. “Good People is really people who like to do good things for people. There is no religious or nonprofit affiliation. Everything donated comes from the heart, and everything given to me, I give back out. There are no political views and anyone can join. And if anyone needs anything, they can always reach out. Our message really is take care of your neighbor.”