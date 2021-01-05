Volunteer group fed frontline Covid workers during holidays

It all started on Facebook with Trey Smith writing about his delicious fried turkeys.
“Why don’t you share them with others?” someone asked.
Good idea, Smith thought.
Smith said he loves to cook with his fiancée, Hailey Goard, so the two decided to feed some first responders. And in no time, he had volunteers lined up to help fix meals for employees of the Wytheville Police Department, Carrington Place and Wythe County Community Hospital.
So many people wanted to help that he started Facebook page to communicate with them – the page is called Good People.
“It quickly grew to 200 meals; I didn’t really understand what I had gotten myself into,” he said. “Donations started coming in and small businesses reached out.”
Smith, of course, supplied the turkeys while others fixed up macaroni and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs, fresh sourdough bread and desserts. Gatorade supplied the drinks. Ruby Tuesday donated gloves. Virginia Heights donated utensils and napkins, and The Paper Clip donated food containers.
Smith, a 2006 graduate of George Wythe High School, played baseball (pitcher) for Concord University, from which he graduated in 2011 with a degree in business administration and marketing. A senior account manager at Hitachi ABB Power Grids, he recently returned to Wythe County from Charlotte, North Carolina, settling back in Ivanhoe.
He said that he used to travel a lot for his job and when he started hearing about the coronavirus, he moved his family to Ivanhoe, thinking they would be safer in a rural area.
Smith eventually narrowed his volunteer crew to about a dozen people to help cook and deliver meals. Volunteers were assigned one food, which they cooked while wearing masks and gloves at their home, and then delivered it to the home of Smith’s mother in Wytheville. And on Christmas Eve eve, they delivered the meals.
“I just wanted to give back to the place that has given me so much,” he said. “Good People is really people who like to do good things for people. There is no religious or nonprofit affiliation. Everything donated comes from the heart, and everything given to me, I give back out. There are no political views and anyone can join. And if anyone needs anything, they can always reach out. Our message really is take care of your neighbor.”
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com