Road Closures: Sept. 30-Oct. 7, 2020

INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 19 IMPROVEMENT: A project to improve Exit 19 safety will involve realigning a portion of Empire Drive; widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp; adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps; removing the on-ramp accessed from Route 11 south (toward Damascus); and lengthening the acceleration lane into Interstate 81 southbound. Periodic short-term lane closures will be necessary during construction. Motorists are advised tobe alert to work zone signs forewarning of lane closures and other changes in the work zone. Initially, motorists should be alert to flaggers and lane closures during daytime and nighttime hours along Empire Drive. (Completion: Summer 2022)