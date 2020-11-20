Tazewell County settles suits with West Virginia Governor's companies

Tazewell, Va. – Settling lawsuits with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s companies will add a lot of trail for ATV riders in Tazewell County.

The board of supervisors held a closed session Nov. 17 to discuss litigation with Justice low seam mining and Black River Coal Company. Following the closed session the board approved several motions designed to eliminate law suits those companies had filed against the treasurer’s office and the commissioner of revenue’s office.

The county will get access to more than 500 acres of land Justice owns in the northern district and will be able to develop ATV trails across the property. Justice will pay the county $298,026.40 which will cover all of the back taxes as well as penalties and interest on real estate and personal property up to 2019.

He will also pay $58,000 a year until the taxes, penalties and interest on his mineral holdings in the county are brought current. The purchase price of the easement for the trails is equal to the amount of taxes he has outstanding through 2018, after the earlier tax sale of his equipment. The purchase is contingent on satisfaction of those taxes by certified funds to be verified by an escrow agent.