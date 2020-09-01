County: No local gun control coming

Smyth County emphasized its opposition to gun control by promising to not exercise its new ability to ban guns in some public venues.
The Thursday night vote added Smyth County to a growing list of localities, mostly rural, that are reaffirming their Second Amendment Sanctuary status.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League is pushing local governments to adopt pro-gun resolutions. The league was also the organizing force behind the effort to get localities to label themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries late last year prior to the 2020 Virginia legislative session.
During that session, the Democratically-controlled General Assembly passed several gun-control measures, including 15.2-915(E), which allows a locality to adopt an ordinance that “prohibits the possession, carrying, or transportation of any firearms, ammunition, or components or combination thereof” in local government buildings, community centers, parks, public streets or sidewalks or “any other place of whatever nature that is open to the public and is being used by or is adjacent to a permitted event or an event that would otherwise require a permit.”
Before the law was enacted, Virginia localities couldn’t ban weapons at events such as the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville that turned violent and led to multiple injuries and the loss of life.
The resolution adopted by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors noted that different ordinances across Virginia could cause “law-abiding citizens to be exposed to a patchwork of local ordinances as they travel throughout the Commonwealth.”
The resolution echoed the VCDL’s statement on the homepage of its website: “If we let localities do this, we will have a massive ‘spiderweb’ of gun control across the Commonwealth. That ‘spiderweb’ is exactly what the gun-grabbers want. It makes carrying a gun such a headache because you have to know the gun laws of over 193 localities instead of just knowing state law. And it reduces where you can carry. Gun-controllers want to keep expanding that prohibited location list until gun owners will just leave their guns at home out of pure frustration.”
The Smyth resolution went on to say that the county doesn’t want to infringe on the rights of citizens or visitors to keep and bear arms, but the county does want to welcome all “law-abiding citizens who wish to… participate in the economy of our community.”
Vice Chair Lori Deel called for the resolution’s adoption. Noting a sheriff’s deputy present at the meeting to provide protection, Deel said she fears the time may come when law enforcement officers are shown so little respect that citizens will need to help protect them.
Supervisor Phil Stevenson concurred, saying he worries that soon no one is going to want to serve in a law enforcement capacity because of police reform measures being proposed during the special session of the General Assembly under way now.
Like the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, these documents are not legally binding and could be overturned in the future.
A number of localities, primarily in Northern and Eastern Virginia, have adopted ordinances under the new legislation, banning weapons in local government buildings, parks, farmer’s markets, festivals and protests such as those that have taken place in Marion this summer.
The issue of citizens carrying guns on the streets gained more attention this past week when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was reportedly observed by police in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, carrying a gun. He now stands accused of multiple homicides in a shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured.
