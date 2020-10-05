Tazewell youngster welcomed home after 303 days in hospital

He had eight surgeries before having a Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Cell Autotransplantation (TPIAT). The TPIAT procedure included harvesting functioning islet cells from the pancreas and infusing them into the liver in an effort to prevent or prolong the onset of diabetes. Grayson will be on a life-long regiment of medications to assist in the digestion of food and will likely be on insulin pumps post-operation.

“Our last appointment, our last day, and our last night!!!! Grayson and his surgeon are twinning now. This man worked tirelessly for 202 days with several complications, numerous blood transfusions, and numerous surgical procedures. The longest and most complicated surgery at 22 hours. Grayson recieved 10 blood transfusions during surgery alone. After 78 days at UVA and Grayson fighting for his life from an arterial bleed of the spleen which resulted in an emergency procedure, we were finally transferred to Cincinnati childrens. Grayson was in pretty bad shape when we arrived, severely malnourished weighing only 74 pounds. Today Grayson weighed 90lbs!!! It was a long long road. A fight I never dreamed we would endure. His fight was my fight. 303 days to be exact but today we said see ya later alligator, after while crocodile. Let's pack this house up cause TAZEWELL we are coming home!!!!,’ His mothhjer posted on facebook.