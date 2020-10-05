Tazewell youngster welcomed home after 303 days in hospital

Tazewell, Va. -Tazewell celebrated a Homecoming Oct. 2 even though there was no football game.
After 303 days in the hospital, Grayson Puckett came home. There was a parade of sorts with the police and fire department providing escorts and the route from Pounding Mill to his home in Tazewell was lined with signs and well- wishers.
Grayson Puckett was a typical fifth grader at Tazewell Elementary, who liked video games, raising bantam chickens and going to the lake with his family. All of that changed in December of 2019 when a genetic disorder nearly ended his life.
”At the age of three, he was admitted into the hospital with pancreatitis. Grayson inherited a genetic gene mutation, something his family had prayed would skip his generation. Grayson suffers from hereditary pancreatitis from a mutation of the cationic trypsinogen pancreatic gene known as R122H or Spink 1. Since his diagnosis, Grayson has been hospitalized a minimum of once per year, for an average of 3-7 days each time.’ A post on the Children’s Organ Transplant Association said.
Starting Dec. 9, Grayson was in and out of UVA Medical Center, including spending Christmas there. A gastroenterologist discovered that Grayson’s pancreatic duct has ruptured and tried to utilize a temporary stint to repair the duct. Grayson had necrosis of the pancreas and excessive fluid build-up and inflammation in his abdomen.
He had eight surgeries before having a Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Cell Autotransplantation (TPIAT). The TPIAT procedure included harvesting functioning islet cells from the pancreas and infusing them into the liver in an effort to prevent or prolong the onset of diabetes. Grayson will be on a life-long regiment of medications to assist in the digestion of food and will likely be on insulin pumps post-operation.
“Our last appointment, our last day, and our last night!!!! Grayson and his surgeon are twinning now. This man worked tirelessly for 202 days with several complications, numerous blood transfusions, and numerous surgical procedures. The longest and most complicated surgery at 22 hours. Grayson recieved 10 blood transfusions during surgery alone. After 78 days at UVA and Grayson fighting for his life from an arterial bleed of the spleen which resulted in an emergency procedure, we were finally transferred to Cincinnati childrens. Grayson was in pretty bad shape when we arrived, severely malnourished weighing only 74 pounds. Today Grayson weighed 90lbs!!! It was a long long road. A fight I never dreamed we would endure. His fight was my fight. 303 days to be exact but today we said see ya later alligator, after while crocodile. Let's pack this house up cause TAZEWELL we are coming home!!!!,’ His mothhjer posted on facebook.
Sheri Catron, Grayson’s fifth grade reading teacher last year followed his progress and supplied him with shirts bearing encouraging slogans during the fight. “He is an amazing child.’ I just kept up, and sent him shirts throughout the ordeal because it was something I could do to let him know I cared and was thinking and praying for him,’ Catron said.
His mother kept the Facebook page up daily and sometime more often than that. She made an effort to keep people informed and to thank them for prayers and donations to the cause.
