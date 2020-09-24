Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update Sept. 24

Note: Health officials with the Mount Rogers Health District have said that the approximate number of individuals currently in isolation with the virus can be determined by the number of cases reported within the last 10 days. Individuals are typically placed in isolation for that length of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.

The Mount Rogers Health District logged a total of 167 confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties:

As of Thursday, Smyth County reports a total of 454 cases, up 45 cases since last Thursday and up 57 in the last 10 days. According to the Virginia department of health website, the county reports 42 hospitalizations (up five in the last seven days) and nine deaths (up two in the last seven days.)

Wythe County reports a total of 229 cases, up 17 since last Thursday and up 23 in the last 10 days. The county has reported one new hospitalization and one no new death since in the last seven days.