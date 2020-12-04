Mount Rogers Health District director talks vaccines, distribution and community spread in the district

With two promising COVID-19 vaccines pending approval for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, health officials in Southwest Virginia are preparing to roll out distribution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Tuesday to give front line healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents first dibs on the newly developed vaccines once the FDA gives drug makers the OK.
Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton explained that the move will help those most vulnerable to complications from the illness and protect health care workers while they care for those who are ill.
“With the surge in cases in our communities, it is very important that these personnel are well and able to care for people who are sick. Getting our front line providers vaccinated will help restore and continue with our health care delivery,” she said.
Virginia expects to receive around 70,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer as early as mid-December. The vaccine is currently being evaluated by the FDA.
“We anticipate that these first doses will probably go directly to our hospital systems and that the front line workers in the hospital systems will probably be the first to be vaccinated,” Shelton said.
Nursing home residents are at a higher risk of complications from COVID because of close-quarter living and elderly populations typically see higher rates of hospitalization and death associated with the illness.
“We know that long-term care facilities have had a great burden of outbreaks,” Shelton said. “These patients are very medically vulnerable and elderly, so we tend to have poor outcomes in long-term care facilities are far as the number of hospitalizations and also, unfortunately, deaths.”
Shelton said about 86% of the Mount Rogers Health District’s 172 COVID-19 deaths occurred in people over 70. While most people diagnosed with COVID-19 will experience mild-to-moderate or even no symptoms at all, about 8% will require hospitalization. In the 80-plus age group, that rate jumps to 29%.
So far, Smyth County has seen a total of 35 COVID-related deaths. Twenty-six of those came from Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, where an outbreak began at the end of August and has accounted for a total of 179 cases of the illness. Bland County had an outbreak in August, too, at Bland Nursing and Rehab. That outbreak accounted for 35 cases and five deaths – the same number of deaths associated with COVID in the county.
Virginia has partnered with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to administer the vaccine to long-term care facility residents.
Shelton said once vaccines are shipped and the highest needs are met, the health departments will receive some to cover other high-priority groups, including health care workers, first responders and essential workers. After that, Shelton said the vaccine would become available to high-risk people in the community.
While state officials have not given an estimated time to expect vaccines to be available to the community, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease's Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg in an interview earlier this week that the the majority of people who want a vaccine should be able to get one as early as April.
Vaccine Fears
The quick turnaround on producing a vaccine – just 10 months – has some feeling worried that corners were cut or wary of potential side effects, but Shelton assured that no medical or scientific corners were cut in developing the vaccine.
“The biggest thing that has gone quickly with this is the manufacturing production,” she said.
Shelton explained that vaccines typically go through three trial phases and get authorized by the FDA before being mass produced.
“It’s very risky for a company to pour a lot of resources into a vaccine that may not even ever go to market and for which there is not a large market for. That’s the difference with this vaccine,” she said. “This vaccine, we realized early on that we have to make a lot of it before we even know if it’s going to be effective .... So, there will be vaccines that have been mass produced that will never go to market, and that’s a loss to the company.”
She said governments have helped back the developments because of that business gamble. “But we know there’s going to be a worldwide market for it,” she said. “This is not a vaccine for a small thing that not many people get; this is a worldwide pandemic and, thankfully, there have been enough people who realize that they had to put forth the money and the effort to get these vaccines ready before they were ever verified, but only the ones that are verified will be administered to people.”
Pfizer and Moderna – the two pharmaceutical companies farthest along in the process – say their vaccines have 90 to 95% efficacy rates. Information on the Virginia Department of Health website said no serious side effects were seen during studies. About 4% of participants in Pfizer’s trials reported tiredness after the second dose and about 2% reported a headache after the second dose. Older adults reported milder side-effects. Some participants in Moderna’s study reported having sore arms, fatigue, fever, or joint and muscle aches that lasted for a day or two.
No Time to Lower Your Guard
Even as news of the vaccines provide a bright spot, numbers in Southwest Virginia continue to worsen. In fact, on Thursday, Mount Rogers Health District announced it would suspend contact tracing for COVID-19 due to the increasing and high number of daily cases throughout the region.
“Unfortunately, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day has become so high that we are forced to resort to changing our tracing practices,” Shelton said in a release. “We have hired dozens of case investigators and contact tracers, but transmission is too widespread to be able to continue as we have been.”
The health district will continue to investigate each new case of the illness, but will rely on infected individuals to notify those they came into contact with of the exposure. The release said that since the department wouldn’t be doing tracing, it will no longer be able to provide work notes for those in quarantine.
The health department also advised school officials in the six-county, two-city district to move to full-virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
“We hate to have to ask our schools to close because people will not take the necessary steps to stop disease transmission,” Shelton said.
Wythe County was the first to take action on the recommendation, sending out a note on Thursday that school would be virtual starting Monday. Shortly after, Galax City Public Schools announced that students would transition to all-virtual learning on Monday, too. Smyth County made the decision on Friday.
Shelton noted that Bristol, Virginia, and Washington and Smyth counties have seen a steady rise in cases. “And Wythe County over the last two to three weeks has really increased their numbers, as well,” she said.
As of Thursday, Wythe County’s seven-day average of daily cases was at 43.2 per 100,000 with a 19.2% positivity rate. Smyth County was at 30.9 per 100,000 average with a 16% positivity rate.
Bland County was at 106.7 per 100,000 average with a 33.1% positivity rate, but Shelton noted that Bland’s small population can lead to skewed numbers, even with generally low case counts.
The Southwest Virginia region is at 44.5 per 100,000 seven-day average with an 18.3% positivity rate, far surpassing the state’s 28 per 100,000 average with a 8.3% positivity rate.
The state’s positivity rate, too, is heading in the wrong direction, though. By Friday it had climbed to 9.5%.
“We are sounding the alarm,” Shelton said in Thursday’s release. “If you have not been taking COVID-19 seriously, now is the time. Our hospital systems are being stretched beyond capacity. Our public health system is being stretched beyond capacity. It is time for the community to take this threat-- a threat to all of us-- seriously. Change your behavior. Stay home. Wear a mask. We are terrified of what we will see in the coming weeks and months. A vaccine is on the horizon. Please do your part and help us save lives in our community.”
By Wednesday, Shelton said several families throughout the health district had already been placed into quarantine following exposures at Thanksgiving gatherings. Surges are expected to continue for the next several weeks, she said.
“We do anticipate surges in cases, unfortunately, over the next six weeks as a result of all the cases that we had in November, plus the holiday surges.”
She said local health officials advise those who do plan to gather for the upcoming holidays to keep them small and limit all exposure for 14 days before the gathering. If that can’t be done, she suggested maybe celebrating at a later time.
“Like in March, when people can really celebrate togetherness once we have all those vulnerable populations vaccinated and can really turn back these numbers and decrease the rates in the community.”
“Just be mindful of your neighbors, your loved ones, your community,” she said.
Once the vaccine becomes available for community distribution, Shelton said the health district will advertise locations, dates and times.
