Mount Rogers Health District director talks vaccines, distribution and community spread in the district

As of Thursday, Wythe County’s seven-day average of daily cases was at 43.2 per 100,000 with a 19.2% positivity rate. Smyth County was at 30.9 per 100,000 average with a 16% positivity rate.

Bland County was at 106.7 per 100,000 average with a 33.1% positivity rate, but Shelton noted that Bland’s small population can lead to skewed numbers, even with generally low case counts.

The Southwest Virginia region is at 44.5 per 100,000 seven-day average with an 18.3% positivity rate, far surpassing the state’s 28 per 100,000 average with a 8.3% positivity rate.

The state’s positivity rate, too, is heading in the wrong direction, though. By Friday it had climbed to 9.5%.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Shelton said in Thursday’s release. “If you have not been taking COVID-19 seriously, now is the time. Our hospital systems are being stretched beyond capacity. Our public health system is being stretched beyond capacity. It is time for the community to take this threat-- a threat to all of us-- seriously. Change your behavior. Stay home. Wear a mask. We are terrified of what we will see in the coming weeks and months. A vaccine is on the horizon. Please do your part and help us save lives in our community.”

By Wednesday, Shelton said several families throughout the health district had already been placed into quarantine following exposures at Thanksgiving gatherings. Surges are expected to continue for the next several weeks, she said.

“We do anticipate surges in cases, unfortunately, over the next six weeks as a result of all the cases that we had in November, plus the holiday surges.”

She said local health officials advise those who do plan to gather for the upcoming holidays to keep them small and limit all exposure for 14 days before the gathering. If that can’t be done, she suggested maybe celebrating at a later time.

“Like in March, when people can really celebrate togetherness once we have all those vulnerable populations vaccinated and can really turn back these numbers and decrease the rates in the community.”

“Just be mindful of your neighbors, your loved ones, your community,” she said.

Once the vaccine becomes available for community distribution, Shelton said the health district will advertise locations, dates and times.