Marion's Seven surprises surgery team

She might have wrung her hands in worry as the surgery took place, but Vaught said she knew her dog was in really good hands.

“The day of surgery, they called that morning and went over the process of what had been done to Seven so far and what was to come for him,” she said. “The personnel were the best. They called several times through the day. Dr. Lanz called with updates even the day after as we returned home to make sure all was well. The surgeons were Dr. Otto Lanz and Dr. Rachel Chmelovski. There were several DMV candidates assigned to his care as well.”

“He (Dr. Lanz) said that every time they said Seven's name even when sedated his tail wagged. He is so sweet.”

This past Friday, Seven went to Smyth County Animal Hospital to have his bandage removed. Vaught said they sent pictures of the wound to the doctors at Virginia Tech for review.

In just under two weeks, Vaught and Seven will return to Smyth County Animal Hospital for removal of the sutures. Then, if all is well, Seven will be going to Abingdon VCA Highlands Animal Clinic for rehabilitation therapy. He will be doing exercises to improve his movement and using the treadmill pool to help with mobility.