Smyth, Wythe, Bland counties see record COVID-19 numbers in December

Every locality in the health district also saw a record number of hospitalizations and some saw a record number of deaths in the month of December.

In Wythe County, three-quarters of its total deaths were reported in the month of December. At the beginning of December, the county reported only seven COVID-19- related deaths. On New Years Eve, that number reached 28. Wythe County also saw 24 hospitalizations, up nine from November, it's previous highest number.

Smyth County saw 43 hospitalizations in December, surpassing its previous record of 23 in September. The county also surpassed its previously highest death total of 17 in September with 20 reported in December.

In contrast, Bland County reported only one of its six deaths in December. The other five were reported in September and appear to have all been associated with an outbreak that occurred at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab center in the fall. The county reported 6 hospitalizations in the month of December, for a total of 13.

Vaccines

As case counts climb in the health district, so does the number of vaccine doses administered. The health district held it's first clinic in Wytheville on Dec. 18 and has since held additional clinics in Wytheville, Galax and Washington County.