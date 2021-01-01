Smyth, Wythe, Bland counties see record COVID-19 numbers in December

As local health officials geared up to begin administering the first doses of a novel coronavirus vaccine in December, each locality in the Mount Rogers Health District saw record high case counts.
On Dec. 27, the health district surpassed 10,000 cumulative cases of the illness, hitting 10,800 on New Year's Day. Of that number, 4,332 were accumulated in the month of December, and as of New Years Day, approximately 1,395 were still active.
“Our cases continue to surge in the Mount Rogers Health District, and we expect numbers to keep going up as we experience post-holiday surge,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the health district's population health manager.
Smyth County
Smyth County saw 774 cases in December, for a total of 1,857. Twenty of the county's 55 deaths were added during the same time period.
On Thursday, the county saw it's largest one-day spike with 84 cases. Hubbard said Thursday's spike in numbers was due to an outbreak at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections' COVID-19 tracker, the facility currently has 59 inmates on-site with active infections. At least 50 of those were reported since Monday. The facility also reports two hospitalizations and one death. According to the tracker, 23 employees or contractors are also currently infected with the virus. The facility reports a cumulative total of 65 cases in inmates throughout the pandemic.
Also reporting a smaller outbreak in December was the Francis Marion Manor. That outbreak was reported on Dec. 15. As of it's last reporting on New Years Day, the nursing home had 10 cases with no deaths reported.
Bland County
In Bland County, an outbreak at the Bland Correctional Center is also driving the county's numbers. Bland County reported 286 cases of the illness in December, for a total of 482. Of that total, 185 were reported in inmates at the correctional center, according to the DOC's tracker, with 126 of those being reported in December. According to the tracker, 14 employees or contractors are also currently infected with the virus.
Health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton said officials at the correctional center have kept the health department informed throughout the outbreak and have been working with state resources
Wythe County
In Wythe County, an outbreak at Carrington Place at Wytheville resulted in 24 cases of the illness and five deaths in the month of December. The facility reports a total of 68 cases associated with the outbreak, which began Nov. 8. On the whole, Wythe County added 627 cases to its numbers last month, bringing its case count to 1,333.
Hospitalizations and Deaths
Every locality in the health district also saw a record number of hospitalizations and some saw a record number of deaths in the month of December.
In Wythe County, three-quarters of its total deaths were reported in the month of December. At the beginning of December, the county reported only seven COVID-19- related deaths. On New Years Eve, that number reached 28. Wythe County also saw 24 hospitalizations, up nine from November, it's previous highest number.
Smyth County saw 43 hospitalizations in December, surpassing its previous record of 23 in September. The county also surpassed its previously highest death total of 17 in September with 20 reported in December.
In contrast, Bland County reported only one of its six deaths in December. The other five were reported in September and appear to have all been associated with an outbreak that occurred at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab center in the fall. The county reported 6 hospitalizations in the month of December, for a total of 13.
Vaccines
As case counts climb in the health district, so does the number of vaccine doses administered. The health district held it's first clinic in Wytheville on Dec. 18 and has since held additional clinics in Wytheville, Galax and Washington County.
By New Years Day, 490 doses had been administered in Smyth County, 300 in Wythe County and 58 and Bland County.
The clinics are open to healthcare and EMS workers who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus and who fall under priority group 1a. Law enforcement officers who administer Narcan are also eligible. The next clinic is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Residents in long-term care facilities are being vaccinated through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
Health officials said they are awaiting guidance from the state on who will fall into priority groups 1b and 1c and when they can begin planning for vaccinating those groups.