Outbreak at nursing home likely accounts for more than half of Smyth's COVID death total

Smyth County’s COVID-19 death toll on Monday was double what it was on Friday, but the sudden jump may have little to do with the number of people who died due to the illness over the weekend.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported on its website that a backlog in data would occur as the agency worked to identify COVID-19-related deaths using death certificate information.
On Friday, Smyth County reported 10 deaths related to the illness. On Sunday, an additional three deaths were reported and on Monday that number jumped to 20.
The jump in the county death total coincides with a sudden jump in the death total at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, where an outbreak has been ongoing since the end of August. On Friday, the facility reported having four or fewer deaths. On Monday, VDH reported a total of 13 COVID-19 deaths at the facility, with a total of 140 cases.
Those totals include both residents and staff members. Cases in staff members are recorded in the county in which they reside.
Facility Administrator Jason Lindsey declined to say how many of the home's cases and deaths were in residents and how many were in staff members. The facility is home to about 170 residents and employees around 240 staff members.
Lindsey did, however, say that the facility only had 20 active cases as of Monday.
On Monday, Smyth County reported a total of 496 cumulative cases and 46 hospitalizations. While VDH doesn’t report active or recovered case numbers, local health officials have said the number of “active” cases (those currently in isolation with the illness) can be calculated by the number of cases reported in the last 10 days, as that is the length of time individuals are typically placed in isolation while they are contagious. Smyth County has reported 49 cases in the last 10 days.
More information on the virus, including local data, can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
