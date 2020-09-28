Outbreak at nursing home likely accounts for more than half of Smyth's COVID death total

Smyth County’s COVID-19 death toll on Monday was double what it was on Friday, but the sudden jump may have little to do with the number of people who died due to the illness over the weekend.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported on its website that a backlog in data would occur as the agency worked to identify COVID-19-related deaths using death certificate information.

On Friday, Smyth County reported 10 deaths related to the illness. On Sunday, an additional three deaths were reported and on Monday that number jumped to 20.

The jump in the county death total coincides with a sudden jump in the death total at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, where an outbreak has been ongoing since the end of August. On Friday, the facility reported having four or fewer deaths. On Monday, VDH reported a total of 13 COVID-19 deaths at the facility, with a total of 140 cases.

Those totals include both residents and staff members. Cases in staff members are recorded in the county in which they reside.

Facility Administrator Jason Lindsey declined to say how many of the home's cases and deaths were in residents and how many were in staff members. The facility is home to about 170 residents and employees around 240 staff members.