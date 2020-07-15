DAMASCUS, Va. — I’m hardly writing anything anymore that does not include the words COVID-19 and coronavirus.
The ongoing pandemic is making careful folks in the county called Washington shut down places like a building on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College.
Also, on one side of Abingdon, a popular restaurant called JJ’s shut down due to an employee’s significant other contracting the coronavirus.
Bella’s Pizza and Subs also shut down due to possible exposure by an employee, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
What else?
Well, down in Damascus, the 7 Trails Grill has also gone dark due to health concerns, said co-owner Stu Wright.
The restaurant shut down for a few days this month, due to an employee possibly being exposed to the coronavirus, Wright said.
That employee may have been exposed after they left work and “went to a family function,” Wright said.
This employee then arrived at work and was notified that a family member had tested positive for COVID-19, Wright said.
From there, Wright had encouraged his employees to get tested for the virus — just in case anybody was exposed.
“Joe, this is very sensitive,” Wright told me.
“We probably overreacted to err on the side of caution,” Wright added.
“Please make sure that people know that at no time was the public in any way in contact with the employee,” Wright told me. “As you know, we need that to be clear.”
The restaurant is now slated to reopen on Thursday, July 16.
And that’s with caution, Wright said.
“After speaking with the health department, we will be back open Thursday,” he said. “We will continue to be vigilant on keeping our employees and guests safe as we can during these very uncertain times.”
