By Jim Talbert
Closing the gap between law enforcement and medical services for abused children is the goal of a new program offered at the Child Abuse Reporting and Enforcement Center of Southwest Virginia.
Using private and government funds the center purchased equipment and trained employees through a partnership with VCU to begin offering pediatric sexual assault examination and treatment in the tri county area.
“As everyone here knows these are the most difficult cases to prosecute. Forensic examinations often involve young children who can’t tell us what happened. These are often the only tools we have to make a case,’ Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Stoots said.
Stoots and Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington joined Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Chris Plaster at the announcement of the region’s first pediatric sexual assault forensic nursing department.
“The prosecution of these cases where our children, our most precious resources have been abused must be our number one priority,’ Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said.
The center is partnering with VCU Health Systems and Ultra- Health to make the service possible. Melissa Harper, an educated forensic nurse and certified pediatric adult/adolescent SANE, will be conducting the exams for the children. SANE nurses are specially trained in the medical, psychological, and forensic examination of sexual assault victims. They collaborate with the health care team, law enforcement and community members to provide the best response to the needs of the community concerning interpersonal violence. In addition, she will provide consultation and testimony for civil and criminal proceedings relative to nursing practice, care given, and opinions rendered regarding findings.
Harper, who has been doing the work for 30 years, said she anticipates around 150 cases. “That is a horrifying number but it is comforting to know the kids are getting the care they need. I am absolutely thrilled that you have this coming to your area,’ she said.
Following the examinations, VCU Health Systems will play an integral role in assisting the children and help families seek justice. Dr. Robin Foster, VCU’s Medical Director of the Child Protective Team at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, will serve as a consult to the team. This will aid in prosecution efforts and provide a quality control component to the program.
Foster conducted a day long training session for law enforcement and Child Protective Services workers from the tri-county region July 23. CARE Center Director April Morefield said the center received federal grants, as well as funds from the Elgin Foundation and Speedway Children’s Charities to purchase equipment for the program.
They purchased a colposcope as well as all of the necessary medical supplies needed for the examinations. A colposcope is a medical device that allows for the practitioners to identify and photograph sexual injury not readily visible to the unaided eye, thereby clarifying the location and extent of injury as well as providing evidence for court proceedings. Ultra-Health donated the space for the program. Morefield anticipates the services will be available starting in September.
“With Southwest’s drug epidemic paired with the COVID-19 pandemic, children are suffering more than ever from abuse. We are grateful to have wonderful people in our region such as Jeff Taylor and Tom Mullins with Ultra Health, who willingly donated their space, time, and effort to assist our most vulnerable population in the community, our children. We are also thrilled to be able to establish the area’s first partnership with VCU Health Systems. Dr. Foster and Melissa Harper’s willingness to connect with rural areas such as ours truly reflects their commitment to children.” Morefield added, “The children in rural Southwest Virginia deserve the same care that children receive in other areas across the Commonwealth,” Morefield said.
The CARE Center opened in January of 2019 in downtown Richlands and serves Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan Counties and has served more than one hundred children. During normal protocol, CARE Center offers a face to face forensic interview by a specialized forensic interviewer to children who have been victims of physical or sexual abuse.
