Emergency room nurse hoping vaccine brings life back to normal

Tazewell, Va. – Natashia Davis is a frontline warrior in the battle against Covid19.

A registered nurse at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital, Davis works the emergency room where many people with the virus come for help. Davis has been a nurse for four years and has worked at TCH the last two.

She said seeing lots of people with the virus and dealing with all the measures that have to be taken to keep people safe has taken its toll on the medical community. She described it as much like being in battle to keep people alive and help them get or stay healthy.

Davis was happy to hear vaccines were found and even happier when they made their way to Tazewell. Carilion received both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and begun distributing them in mid -December.

TCH started administering the vaccines Dec. 18 following guidelines established by the Virginia Department of Health. Frontline workers were the first people scheduled to be vaccinated under Virginia’s plan and while Carilion did not make it mandatory most workers are taking the vaccine.