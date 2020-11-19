Long-term care facility outbreaks play significant role in health district's COVID-19 deaths

Smyth County now leads the health district in the number of COVID-19 deaths with 37. The sudden jump in the total-- from 27 to 37 on Wednesday-- coincides with a similar jump in the total of virus-related deaths reported at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, where an outbreak began at the end of August. A similar jump in the facility's death count occurred in late September due to a backlog in data as VDH worked to identify virus-related deaths using death certificate information.

The Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion is also now reporting one death associated with an outbreak at that facility. According to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, SWVMHI reported on Tuesday that 33 staff members and 38 patients currently had the virus and one patient had died. Last week, a VDBHDS spokesperson said the majority of active cases at the facility was associated with its geriatrics ward. SWVMHI is not a long-term care facility, and so is not reflected on the database.

In Wythe County, Carrington Place at Wytheville is also currently reporting an outbreak in progress. According to the database, the facility reported having 27 cases of the illness as of Monday with no deaths reported. The database lists the outbreak as reported on Nov. 8. Two outbreaks reported earlier this year at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat saw few enough cases to have its numbers suppressed and resulted in no deaths. Wythe reports seven deaths in the county.

Bland County, which has seen relatively few cases of the illness compared to surrounding localities, can likely attribute most, if not all, of it's five virus-related deaths to an outbreak earlier this fall at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab facility in Bastian. With 36 cases associated with the outbreak there, the facility reported five deaths. The Bland Correctional Facility is also reporting 14 cases in inmates and three in staff or contractors. No deaths associated with the prison have been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections outbreak tracker.

Similar to Bland, Bristol reports seven COVID-19 deaths and lists six deaths associated with one of the outbreaks reported at a facility there.

Washington County, which leads the health district in cumulative cases with more than 1,500, reports 29 deaths. At least 15 deaths associated with outbreaks at three long-term care facilities are reported on the outbreak database. Two of those outbreaks, one of which began in April, are listed as pending closure.

Carroll County, which also reports 29 virus-related deaths, experienced outbreaks at two long-term care facilities, as well. One of those outbreaks is listed as closed and the other as pending closure. Between the two, 15 deaths were reported.

Galax, which previously led the health district in virus-related deaths, still reports 30 deaths. At least 20 in that locality are associated with outbreaks at two long-term care facilities.