AASC honors Tazewell County veterans

Tazewell, Va. – Nicholas Radyk said he was almost drafted into the Marine Corp.

“I was at Great Lakes Naval Station waiting to go into the Navy and this officer came out and said he needed six men to become Marines. Everybody else kind of shrunk down and I stepped up and did it,’ he said. Radyk was one of three people honored by Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens on Veterans Day.

The World War II veteran works in the kitchen at the Tazewell Nutrition Center and he joined Jerry Monk, who works in emergency home repairs and Larry Engardio, whose daughter, Cindy, oversees the kitchen in being honored by the agency.

Radyk, 94, served from 19444-46 and was at Guadalcanal and did what he described as cleanup on other islands. Monk served in the Army on active duty from 1971-73 and for several years in the National Guard.

Engardio was part of the 101st Airborne Division and received a purple heart while serving in Vietnam 1965-66. He was part of a crew that fired 105’s a weapon that was pulled around by a three quarter ton truck.