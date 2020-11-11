AASC honors Tazewell County veterans

Tazewell, Va. – Nicholas Radyk said he was almost drafted into the Marine Corp.
“I was at Great Lakes Naval Station waiting to go into the Navy and this officer came out and said he needed six men to become Marines. Everybody else kind of shrunk down and I stepped up and did it,’ he said. Radyk was one of three people honored by Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens on Veterans Day.
The World War II veteran works in the kitchen at the Tazewell Nutrition Center and he joined Jerry Monk, who works in emergency home repairs and Larry Engardio, whose daughter, Cindy, oversees the kitchen in being honored by the agency.
Radyk, 94, served from 19444-46 and was at Guadalcanal and did what he described as cleanup on other islands. Monk served in the Army on active duty from 1971-73 and for several years in the National Guard.
Engardio was part of the 101st Airborne Division and received a purple heart while serving in Vietnam 1965-66. He was part of a crew that fired 105’s a weapon that was pulled around by a three quarter ton truck.
AASC Director Regina Sayers and other staff members planned the luncheon and completely surprised Radyk, who was in the kitchen working like he is most days. “He is quite a character. He wanted to start his own restaurant in 2014 and we talked him in to working for us,’ Sayers said.
“I may still do it if I get the chance,’ he said. After spending his life managing hotels, driving trucks and in other jobs, Radyk said he found his life’s calling in cooking. He was completely surprised walking out of the kitchen and seeing a crowd and news people waiting for him.
Vietnam was wrapping up when Monk enlisted in the army and he was part of a survey crew in Germany. Engardio joined the Army after graduating from Grundy High School and after basic training boarded a ship for Vietnam.
He was wounded there, leading to his being awarded the Purple Heart and says he was proud to serve his country. He was stationed at Fort Benning Georgia after returning to the states and met his wife there.
The couple and their infant daughter moved to Buchanan County where he worked for Sears several years before starting his own insurance agency. All three men said they had no regrets about answering the call to duty.
