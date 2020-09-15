Tazewell County Dispatcher earns state award

Tazewell, Va. – A Tazewell County dispatcher is Virginia’s first Dispatcher of the Year.

Marcella Keene, a dispatcher with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office received the award from the Virginia Sheriff’s Association Sept. 15. “In the past they have had a Deputy of the Year award and a Valor award, but this year they added a Dispatcher of the Year award and asked their Awards Committee to make a selection from Dispatchers from all across Virginia,’ Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said.

Hieatt said the award was to be presented at the annual fall conference of the association but it was canceled due to Covid-19. Hieatt, who oversees the 911 Center, made the presentation to Dispatcher Keene. “I am very honored to be presenting this prestigious state-wide award to someone right here in Tazewell County” said Sheriff Hieatt “Ms. Keene was nominated because of her quick actions to help save someone who had collapsed near the Sheriff’s Office. I think it is special to have someone who can not only take a 911 call, but can also jump up and render hands-on aid when needed.”