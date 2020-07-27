The Chilhowie Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance locating two missing teens.
Acting Chilhowie Police Chief Aaron Smith said 14-year-olds Cassidy Jade Sexton and Breanne Snead were last seen in Chilhowie on Friday in the company of 19-year-old Andrew Taylor.
Smith said the last confirmed sighting of the trio was by a man who gave them a ride to West Main Street.
The two juveniles are not believed to be in danger, Smith said, but need to be returned home to their parents. Taylor, an adult, is not considered a missing person at this time.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204
