Weekly Meetings: Aug. 19-26, 2020

**All Washington County government offices were closed Monday, Aug. 17, for a deep cleaning due to a positive COVID-19 case in the building.**
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@washcova.com. The meeting will be livestreamed; see abingdon-va.gov for the link.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., Tent in Back Parking Lot, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Aug. 24, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-645-5000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3-4 p.m., Tent in Back Parking Lot, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1355.
