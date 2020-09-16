Marion PD pursues tougher standards

The process doesn’t stop once accreditation is achieved. Police reform remains constant to keep policies up to date and the department must go through a reassessment every four years.

Clair told the council that the process will be hard and it will require a full commitment.

However, Clair and Eades believe the effort will be worth the end result, noting that accreditation forces the department to implement best practices.

The commission maintains that accredited agencies are more effective and efficient, cooperate better with other aspects of the criminal justice system, maintain good training programs, promote professional conduct, and lead to improved public confidence.

“We want to be the best for the community,” Eades told the council.

Work is already under way within the MPD. Clair expects the agency to do a mock accreditation assessment in the spring with the goal of achieving complete accreditation in the fall of 2021.

Councilman Jim Barker told Clair and Eades that he’s pleased with the decision. He said he’s talked to many law enforcement heads who believe the process is too challenging to be worth the commitment. “I’m very proud,” Barker said.