Area parents grapple with childcare shortage, return to school

The beginning of the 2020-21 schoolyear is quickly approaching and Amber Eades is worried.
“It’s three weeks away and I have no plan,” she said. “That’s unacceptable for me as a parent.”
Social distancing and other health restrictions to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus have forced most area school districts to plan the upcoming year on a hybrid schedule, with students only attending in-person classes twice a week.
Eades’ son, Grey, is set to begin kindergarten this year at Meadowview Elementary School. Her apprehension comes as she has been unable to find childcare for Grey for the other three weekdays.
With her husband a lieutenant at the Abingdon Police Department and she an officer at the Marion Police Department, the Eades don’t have the option to work from home when their son isn’t in school if they can’t find childcare.
Eades’ mother previously watched Grey while his parents were on duty, but with a cancer diagnosis and surgery scheduled this month, other arrangements will have to be made.
“I just feel like I can no longer put that responsibility on her,” Eades said.
Grey is currently on five waiting lists for childcare facilities in Washington County.
“I’m left without options,” she said.
Eades is far from the only parent having difficulty finding childcare.
“It’s been a concern of ours since the onset,” said Smyth County School Superintendent Dennis Carter. He noted that the school district has, in some cases, worked with parents trying to collectively provide childcare for one another by altering schedules to support that.
“It’s a legit concern for families and for our own staff members who have kids,” Wythe County School Superintendent Scott Jefferies agreed.
Smyth County parent Tommie Wiles is also looking for childcare for her 7-year-old daughter when she returns to Oak Point Elementary. Wiles works 12-hour shifts as a registered nurse at a long-term care facility in Abingdon. She hasn’t yet decided if her daughter will attend in-person classes or if she’ll opt for full-virtual learning, but she’ll need a childcare regardless.
If she decides on full virtual, Wiles’ daughter will join nearly a quarter of Smyth County students to do so. In Wythe County, that number is about the same.
During the summer months, Wiles hires a sitter to watch her daughter and 12-year-old son who spends the summer with her before returning to Richmond when school starts.
“With school being disrupted and [the] pandemic, it’s been difficult,” she said.
United Way of Southwest Virginia President Travis Staton said the pandemic has upended the childcare market in the area. The organization works with 130 childcare centers in the region on an annual basis.
“During the storm of the pandemic and the early phases of that, several of those centers kind of shuttered their doors and closed up,” he explained.
Now, only about 70 of those are open, he said.
“The market’s starting to open back up a little bit, but if you think about 130 centers, that’s about half the market,” he explained.
Further complicating the matter is the fact that those that are open have to adhere to their own regulations and restrictions, which, in some cases, can limit the number of children a facility can accept.
And then there’s the issue of the unexpected cost.
“Typically when schools start in a normal year, parents send their kids back to school. That’s part of the public school system. They don’t have to pay for school because it’s part of our community resources and our tax dollars,” Staton said. “So now, for parents who still want to work, it’s a new cost to that parent that they typically don’t experience during the school year.”
United Way is currently working with the Smyth and Washington county school districts to try to launch childcare programs in those counties to help meet the new demand.
Staton explained that if such a program were to be implemented, it would be an extension of the school systems, funded by the schools and using school personnel. For that reason, it would be at low- or no-cost to parents.
United Way has already approached some commercial building owners who’ve said they’d be more than willing to allow their empty buildings to be converted for childcare.
“In Southwest Virginia, we do have a fair share of retail spaces that were previously commercially operated, such as shopping centers and strip malls, that are up to code because they were previously open to the public,” Staton said.
Before any of that can be done, though, they must first get through the red tape to make sure it’s even possible. United Way and the schools systems are currently working with the department of education, department of social services and other state agencies and county officials to see about licensing and insurance.
“If this pans out and we pull this off, we could be doing an innovative best-practice that we could then teach others how to use,” Staton said.
Worries beyond childcare
Worry among working parents doesn’t end with finding childcare amid the pandemic though.
Stephanie Ayers’ son will begin his second grade school year at Spiller Elementary in Wythe County on Aug. 24. On the days he won’t be in class, he will attend daycare.
“Because my husband drives a truck, he’s gone during the week, so in order for me to go to work, he’ll have to go to school or daycare,” Ayers said.
Ayers works in data entry at Coperion in Wytheville. When schools shutdown in March, her employer allowed her to work from home. She hopes that will also be the case if they are forced to shut down again, but she can’t be sure.
“I just feel that once summer goes away and it starts cooling down, we’re just going to go backwards,” she said. “I would like for him to get the opportunity to get as much learning as he can while he can. Second grade is a crucial time for learning.”
She believes the classroom is the most productive setting for learning and worries her son could fall behind.
“If he goes to school two days a week and is going to be out three days a week and I still have to go to work, it’s going to be hard to cram a day’s worth of school work into two hours,” she said.
Eades had similar concerns.
“Not only am I worried about the safety of my child, but I’m also worried about his educational growth when it’s the most important time in his educational career,” Eades said.
Both Eades and Ayers pointed out that most childcare programs lack educational components.
Wiles also noted the lack of socialization and extracurricular actives as points of concern with the modified schedules.
“I have concerns that the way of life we and our children are used to is changing and with that change comes challenges for everyone,” she said.
And then there’s concern about the virus itself.
Eades fears the modified schedules could put children of working parents at a higher risk of catching the virus.
“You send them to school two days a week and then daycare for three days a week. That increases their chance of possible exposure,” she said. “And then you take a chance on my child spreading it at a daycare facility, in which there may be children from several different schools.”
She would prefer to send her son to school full-time.
Ayers agreed, saying she would have liked to have seen a third option for parents who felt comfortable sending their children to school five days a week.
Although Phase III guidance from the state allows for the return of all students, virus mitigation strategies, such as social distancing in the classroom and on school buses and restricting the use of communal spaces and the mixing of classes would make such a return difficult.
Jefferies said the hybrid schedule was the best workable option for his schools.
“Given the constraints, you have to build the best plan focused on the logistics first and then [figure out] how can we maximize the instructional programming based on the logistics we have.”
But more than anything, the mothers worry about the uncertainty—about the virus, about the schoolyear and childcare, about how life has changed and how it may continue to change.
Eades and her son have been looking through children’s books meant to help encourage kids who are about to embark on their educational journey.
“I can’t even read this to him,” she said. “It breaks my heart. How can I look in my child’s eyes and assure him that everything is going to be OK when I have no plan, no certainty in what I’m doing? How can I tell him everything’s going to be OK when I don’t even know myself?”
A start date delay gave Eades a few more weeks’ time to try to find childcare for her son. The Washington County School Board voted in late July to push back its start date to Aug. 24. Just days before, Smyth County schools announced its start date would be delayed until Aug. 20. Wythe County is still scheduled to return on Aug. 24.
Details about each of the school district’s return-to-learning plan, including frequently asked questions, can be found on their websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!