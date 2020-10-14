Smyth Supervisors honor late firefighter's service, his family and first responders

Charles “Dog” Woods gave in life and death.
Tuesday evening, tears, words, and presence couldn’t offset the void created by the longtime EMT and firefighter’s absence. They did, however, reassure his wife, sons, and fellow first-responders that the community recognizes their loss and grief.
One of the first actions undertaken by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors that evening was to adopt and present a resolution honoring the 58-year-old Woods, who died of an apparent cardiac crisis while helping fight a house fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
At the time, Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department‘s Charlie Moser said the department, along with Marion Fire & EMS, responded to a call of a heavily engulfed structure fire on North Overlook Drive just after 2 a.m. As Woods was waiting in a freshly-filled tanker, ready to help douse the flames with another load of water around 3:30 a.m., he went into cardiac arrest, believed to have been brought on by overexertion, Moser said.
A Marion native and Adwolfe resident, Woods began his lifelong stint as a volunteer firefighter 34 years ago when he joined the Adwolfe department. Later on, he became an emergency medical technician (EMT) and began volunteering alongside his wife, Missy, with the Marion Life Saving Crew, where they served many years.
Woods’ death is believed to be the first line-of-duty firefighter death in Smyth County in memory.
The resolution unanimously adopted Tuesday said, “On the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, Firefighter Woods answered the call to protect his community and assist a neighbor in a time of need, and responded to a house fire in the call of duty, and during that duty made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The document continued, “Firefighter Woods lived selflessly, always thinking of others in life by providing aid to neighbors and the communities of Smyth County and even in death in being an organ donor.”
The resolution also noted that Woods was dedicated to his wife of 35 years, Missy, and their two sons, Zach and Jimmy, who have followed in their parents’ path of service. Jimmy Sheets now volunteers with the Atkins Volunteer Fire Department and Zach Woods, who also volunteered in Adwolfe, recently took on a paid position with the Chilhowie Fire Department.
The statement of honor and respect thanked the family for “their support that allowed him to faithfully serve his community in so many ways for so many years.”
With her voice trembling, Rye Valley District Supervisor and board Vice Chair Lori Deel acknowledged before she read the resolution into the record: “I don’t think there’s a lot we can say or do that would truly recognize everything ‘Dog’ did for our community and the service he rendered to the citizens of our community.”
Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Widener expressed gratitude to the supervisors and county administration staff. He noted that County Administrator Shawn Utt came to the fire department on the day Woods died and spent much of the day with the firefighters.
Widener, who also served 34 years, said, “I don’t want to go through this again and hope I don’t have to.” However, the chief said, the county’s support and that of other first-responders and their departments is making the difference that allows those grieving to move forward one day at a time.
Supervisors’ Chair Judy Wyant offered the board’s deepest condolences to those gathered. “We can certainly take an example from the life he lived and all of us could strive to be better because of it,” she said.
“We cannot begin to thank you in words, but you do have our deepest sympathy,” Wyant said.
Jasmine Dent Franks contributed to this article.
