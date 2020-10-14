Smyth Supervisors honor late firefighter's service, his family and first responders

The resolution unanimously adopted Tuesday said, “On the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, Firefighter Woods answered the call to protect his community and assist a neighbor in a time of need, and responded to a house fire in the call of duty, and during that duty made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The document continued, “Firefighter Woods lived selflessly, always thinking of others in life by providing aid to neighbors and the communities of Smyth County and even in death in being an organ donor.”

The resolution also noted that Woods was dedicated to his wife of 35 years, Missy, and their two sons, Zach and Jimmy, who have followed in their parents’ path of service. Jimmy Sheets now volunteers with the Atkins Volunteer Fire Department and Zach Woods, who also volunteered in Adwolfe, recently took on a paid position with the Chilhowie Fire Department.

The statement of honor and respect thanked the family for “their support that allowed him to faithfully serve his community in so many ways for so many years.”